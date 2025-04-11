94°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Remains of missing WWII pilot buried in Boulder City

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Rick Maul, the third cousin to Lt. Robert McKee, and his wife, De ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Rick Maul, the third cousin to Lt. Robert McKee, and his wife, Delane, lay wreaths at McKee’s gravesite at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery last Friday. McKee’s remains had been missing for 80 years before being discovered in Germany. Norman Maul, in blue and black, is believed to be McKee’s closest living relative. They would have been second cousins.
Photo courtesy Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Lt. Robert D. McKee, seen in circle, and membe ...
Photo courtesy Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Lt. Robert D. McKee, seen in circle, and members of his 10-man crew were shot down over Germany in 1944. He had been listed as missing in action until his remains were found and identified last summer.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Known family members of Lt. Robert McKee, watched last Friday dur ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Known family members of Lt. Robert McKee, watched last Friday during a military flyover at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery following the burial of McKee, whose plane was shot down in Germany in 1944.
More Stories
bcr default image
Council mulls amendment to raise salaries for future members
With the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Bridge above, those on the raft trip are able to get a ve ...
Rollin’ on the river
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School, along with the Clark County School Dist ...
BCHS, CCSD named in lawsuit after altercation
Screenshot Housing and homelessness issues combined are a majority of the issues addressed by t ...
Living costs, inflation cited as challenges
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
April 10, 2025 - 8:21 pm
 

The family of Lt. Robert D. McKee has finally had some closure regarding their loved one, albeit 80 years later.

Last summer, McKee’s remains, found during an excavation project in Germany were identified and were returned. His remains were buried at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City last Friday. A special service and flyover took place that included members of his family, military personnel and guests. His closest known relative is McKee’s second-cousin, Norman Maul, whose family lives in Las Vegas.

“To me I think it’s a homecoming for a veteran missing in action,” Delane Fitzpatrick-Maul, the daughter-in law of Norman Maul, told the Review.

Norman Maul and his children, their spouses and a grandson were on hand for both a ceremony in the cemetery’s chapel and the burial afterwards.

“We didn’t even know of Lt. McKee’s existence until the military informed us and said they were looking for the closest living relative, which is my father,” said Rick Maul, who would have been Lt. McKee’s third cousin.

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), in spring of 1944, McKee, who was 27 at the time and from Portland, Ore., was assigned to the 732nd Bombardment Squadron, 2nd Combat Bomb Wing in Europe. On April 8, McKee was the co-pilot onboard a B-24H “Liberator” called the “Little Joe” when his plane was shot down while on a bombing mission to Brunswick, Germany.

“Airmen aboard other aircraft flying in formation with Little Joe did not report seeing any crewmembers exiting the aircraft before it crashed in the vicinity of Salzwedel,” The DPAA reported. “The crash site could not be located by Allied Forces during the war and the remains of all 10 crewmembers, including McKee, were unaccounted for following the war.”

Shortly after the war ended, the American Graves Registration Command, which searched for fallen American personnel in Europe, was formed. The DPAA reported that the group began investigations of several aircraft shot down in the area of McKee’s aircraft. At the time, however, they could not locate the crash site or remains from anyone aboard Little Joe.

There was hope in 2015 when an independent group found various pieces of the wreckage and possible remains, but they could not be identified.

Between 2021 and 2023, DPAA investigators returned to the crash site.

“By the end of 2023, all evidence, including possible osseous (bone) remains and possible life support equipment had been recovered and returned to the DPAA laboratory,” the report states.

To identify McKee’s remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological and dental analysis as well as DNA to positively identify McKee.

McKee’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetery in Margraten, along with the others whose remains were never found. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has now been accounted for.

“This is definitely closure for the family,” Fitzpatrick-Maul said after the ceremony. “It was an honor to have everyone here and well-deserved.”

MOST READ
THE LATEST
With the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Bridge above, those on the raft trip are able to get a ve ...
Rollin’ on the river

Spring is a good time to enjoy Lake Mead National Recreation Area, which includes guided tours of a 13-mile stretch from Hoover Dam to Willow Beach aboard Hoover Dam Rafting Adventures, which has been in operation for more than 40 years. The three-hour tour includes a narration on construction of the dam as well as unique aspects of the river and canyon.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School, along with the Clark County School Dist ...
BCHS, CCSD named in lawsuit after altercation
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

A parent has filed a lawsuit against both Boulder City High School and the Clark County School District, alleging that both were negligent in protecting her son from an altercation with other students two years ago.

Screenshot Housing and homelessness issues combined are a majority of the issues addressed by t ...
Living costs, inflation cited as challenges
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

“Full disclosure,” Jennifer Hedland, the community resource liaison (CRL) said as she began to present the city council with an annual report in its meeting this week.

Vendors and music and VWs, oh my

Last Saturday a pair of events which ran in conjunction brought a big crowd out to see cars, music, vendors and lots of food. Swing into Spring, which benefits Little Lambs Preschool, and Boulder City Cruisin’ Association’s VWs Invade the Dam helped kick off the slate of spring events in Boulder City.

Courtesy image A rendering of the planned changes at Buchanan and Elm.
City Council approves changes to ADA project
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The actual news hook is that, in the consent agenda, the city council on March 25 approved $75,000 worth of changes to a bid for work that is largely being paid for by the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC).

Review file photo by Ron Eland Police officers gathered for a debriefing Jan. 24 following an i ...
OIS investigation continues
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s been just more than two months since a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer and his wife shot a man, who they felt posed a direct threat to them and another woman.

bcr default image
Council grills CCSD official
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Once each quarter, Dr. Deanna Jaskolski, regional superintendent for region 3 of the Clark County School District (which includes Boulder City) presents a report to the city council about the city’s four local public schools.

Screenshot Parks and Recreation Director Julie Calloway touted the numbers for her department a ...
Calloway outlines state of city parks and rec
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The big question when it comes to Parks and Recreation in Boulder City is, “When is the pool we all hear so much about actually going to be built?”