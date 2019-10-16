67°F
News

Ready to Fight Fires

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
October 16, 2019 - 3:35 pm
 

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Boulder City Fire Department interim Chief Steve Walton, left, welcomed Jason Dardano, center, and Carl Ford into the department as full-time firefighters during a pinning ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 15. Firefighter Ryan Bodily was unable to attend the ceremony as he was out on a call. The three will take their official oaths during a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 22, during the City Council meeting.

By Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review

Lexi Lagan Alexis "Lexi" Lagan came in first place in women's sport pistol at the phase one com ...
Lagan aims for Olympics
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s Alexis “Lexi” Lagan is one competition away from qualifying for the 2020 Olympics and on the verge of making history in women’s sport pistol.

Boulder City City Attorney Steve Morris said he believes an open meeting law violation occurred ...
Council to correct alleged open meeting law violation
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council members will soon have the opportunity to correct what City Attorney Steve Morris believes is an open meeting law violation that occurred Oct. 8.

New phone contract to save city thousands
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City will save more than $300,000 over the next five years by switching to a different company for its telephone service.

News Briefs, Oct. 17
By Boulder City Review

Help needed to complete census

Tina Ransom
Unintentional calls tie up 911 line
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

Misuse and abuse of the 911 system is divided into two categories: unintentional and intentional.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Noel Tipon, left, of Kailua, Hawaii, accepts a cupc ...
Birthday Worth Celebrating
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Noel Tipon, left, of Kailua, Hawaii, accepts a cupcake from Thomas Valencia, a ranger at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, as the park celebrated its 55th birthday Tuesday, Oct. 8. Joining in the cake cutting ceremonies was park ranger Matt Caire.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Bob Martin brought a quarter midget race car to the ...
Racetrack lease amended
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Human-driven cars can now be used at the racing facility on Quail Drive after City Council unanimously approved a lease amendment for it during its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Boulder City City Council heard ideas for the historic airport property, 1401 Boulder City Park ...
Council hears ideas for use of old airport
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council heard two ideas about how to use the historic airport property during its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 8, and could move forward by requesting formal proposals in December or January.