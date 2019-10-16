Ready to Fight Fires

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Fire Department interim Chief Steve Walton, left, welcomed Jason Dardano, center, and Carl Ford into the department as full-time firefighters during a pinning ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 15. Firefighter Ryan Bodily was unable to attend the ceremony as he was out on a call. The three will take their official oaths during a swearing in ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 22, during the City Council meeting.