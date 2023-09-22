Reaching for the stars

This school year Martha P. King Elementary School was named a 4-Star School by the state of Nevada.

This places our school in the upper echelon of schools within the Clark County School District and the state. With this 4-star rating, the state of Nevada also places King in the category of “Commendable” schools.

These are schools within the state that are promoting high levels of academic achievement and growth for all students. The last time that we received this designation was 2017. While our goal is still to be a 5-Star school, the highest rating that a school can achieve, I wanted to share this celebration with our parents, our students, and most importantly, our incredible staff.

At Martha P. King we have worked tremendously hard to reach this goal and I want my staff to know how proud I am of the work that went into achieving this.

Over the past three years we have placed a greater emphasis on using data to drive our instruction in our classrooms. We can now determine which skills students struggle with the most and provide greater time and focus on those particular skills. Even more importantly, we have shared this data with our students so that they understand what they need to do to be successful in the classroom. This allows them to take a greater role in setting their own academic goals and ultimately, they work with us to achieve a high level of growth.

In addition, I also want to thank the staff at Andrew J. Mitchell, our sister school. The staff at Mitchell creates such a strong foundation for our students. Without their help there would be no chance of achieving our goals. This is a celebration not only of the work of the King staff but also the incredible work being done at Andrew J. Mitchell.

As principal, I cannot tell you how proud I am of the work that we are doing to provide the highest quality education for all Boulder City children, and I am so excited to continue this work on our way to a 5-star designation.