69°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Reaching for the stars

By Jason Schrock Martha P. King Elementary principal
September 21, 2023 - 11:35 pm
 

This school year Martha P. King Elementary School was named a 4-Star School by the state of Nevada.

This places our school in the upper echelon of schools within the Clark County School District and the state. With this 4-star rating, the state of Nevada also places King in the category of “Commendable” schools.

These are schools within the state that are promoting high levels of academic achievement and growth for all students. The last time that we received this designation was 2017. While our goal is still to be a 5-Star school, the highest rating that a school can achieve, I wanted to share this celebration with our parents, our students, and most importantly, our incredible staff.

At Martha P. King we have worked tremendously hard to reach this goal and I want my staff to know how proud I am of the work that went into achieving this.

Over the past three years we have placed a greater emphasis on using data to drive our instruction in our classrooms. We can now determine which skills students struggle with the most and provide greater time and focus on those particular skills. Even more importantly, we have shared this data with our students so that they understand what they need to do to be successful in the classroom. This allows them to take a greater role in setting their own academic goals and ultimately, they work with us to achieve a high level of growth.

In addition, I also want to thank the staff at Andrew J. Mitchell, our sister school. The staff at Mitchell creates such a strong foundation for our students. Without their help there would be no chance of achieving our goals. This is a celebration not only of the work of the King staff but also the incredible work being done at Andrew J. Mitchell.

As principal, I cannot tell you how proud I am of the work that we are doing to provide the highest quality education for all Boulder City children, and I am so excited to continue this work on our way to a 5-star designation.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Pamela Leon, owner of 28 Sunflowers Photography, has been taking ...
Capturing a moment in time
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

If a picture is worth 1,000 words, it’s safe to say that Pamela Leon has millions of words to her credit.

Plans for substation on hold
Plans for substation on hold
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Inflation, it appears, continues to bedevil plans for large public projects in Boulder City.

Photo courtesy Roger Hall The annual Wurst Festival will again feature plenty of food, a live a ...
Wurst Festival brings out the best
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Just around the time each year that Mother Nature cooperates with lower temperatures, comes one of the more popular events in town filled with food, family, friends and fun.

National Night Out brings together first responders, community
National Night Out brings together first responders, community
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

During its humble beginnings, National Night Out started as a way for neighbors to meet and sit on their porches to help deter criminal activity in their neighborhoods.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The City of Boulder City recently installed its new Ram Cam at He ...
BC’s unofficial mascots now on camera
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For several years now, Hemenway Park has been a popular stop for residents and visitors with the hopes of seeing Boulder City’s unofficial mascot – bighorn sheep.

(Getty Images) A Boulder City resident recently lost more than $6,000 through a telephone scam, ...
What you need to know to avoid becoming scam victim
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Call it an unfortunate side effect of the world’s increasingly online modern existence or maybe just the last examples of a phenomenon as old as civilization but reports of scams are on the upswing.

(Getty Images)
City joins opioid settlement
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

No municipality in the country has been able to totally avoid the negative effects of the opioid epidemic, Not even Clean, Green Boulder City.

Gun club elections set for Wednesday
Gun club elections set for Wednesday
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Last month, the nearly 3,000 members of the Boulder City Rifle and Pistol Club were caught off guard as four of the existing board members all resigned, effective immediately.