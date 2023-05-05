65°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Raising the (carport) roofs at City Hall

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
May 4, 2023 - 7:06 pm
 
(Ron Eland/Boulder City Review) The carport coverings in the parking lot adjacent to City Hall ...
(Ron Eland/Boulder City Review) The carport coverings in the parking lot adjacent to City Hall are slated to be replaced with taller and more high-tech roofs.

On a 3-0 vote, the Boulder City Historical Preservation Commission approved plans for new carport roofs in the parking lot adjacent to City Hall in their April 26 meeting.

While this may seem to some like an odd issue to put before the Historical Preservation Commission (as noted by commission member Charles Hauntz, who refused to vote on the issue), it was explained by city staff that plan approvals had to come before the commission in a meeting that includes a slot for public comment because the parking lot is considered an extension of City Hall, which is a historic building.

The impetus for the change is, quite literally, the regularity of collisions.

The current carport canopies have a clearance of approximately nine feet. According to city staff, the canopies are regularly hit and damaged by specialized vehicles that use the parking lot during city-sponsored events. Food trucks and the Mammovan were listed as two examples of such vehicles.

The proposed new canopies will have 14 feet of clearance and stand about 18 feet tall overall. They will also sport new technology.

Although they will be “relatively flat” and not visible from the street, the new canopies will include solar panels. The support truss structure for the panels will be hidden behind a tiled roof structure built to mimic the tile roof on City Hall. The support columns for the canopies will likewise be camouflaged by a brick veneer designed to match City Hall.

While the solar panels will not see immediate use, the plan is to eventually install four electric-vehicle charging stations on each support column. Staff noted that the installation of the charging stations would be based on future need and the availability of funding in the city budget for their purchase and installation.

The approval from the Historic Preservation Commission now moves on to the City Council, which will consider the plan in its May 9 meeting. If approved in that session, final funding would come in the special meeting scheduled for discussion and adoption of the 2024 fiscal year budget slated for May 26 at 1 p.m.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Photo courtesy of Boulder City) The cost of electricity figured heavily into a recent study of ...
City eyes increase in utility rates
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It turns out that, when it comes to energy, everything really is connected to everything else. That interconnection may have been the root message presented to a joint workshop that included both the Utility Advisory Committee and the City Council April 26.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The shirt says it all. For the past 40 years, Mike Pacini has wor ...
Mike Pacini: The voice of Boulder City
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Whether it’s in the grocery store aisle, sitting on the dais of City Council or as the voice of Boulder City, Mike Pacini is easily one of the most recognizable people in town.

Photo courtesy Boulder City Animal Control Snake season is here and residents need to be aware ...
Sssnake season is here
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Those walking in their yards, at the park or on a desert hike need to be aware that snake season has begun.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Film crews were in Boulder City last month and filmed at a variet ...
Boulder City a popular spot for Hollywood shoots
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Filming movies, television shows or commercials in Las Vegas is very common. But over the years, Boulder City has seen its fair share of moments on the both the big and small screen as well as the pages of many magazines.

(Ron Eland/Boulder City Review) A current view of the home at 524 Birch Street.
Commission honors historic home for Preservation Day
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Boulder City is a town that takes its history seriously and that commitment will be on full display later this month as the city celebrates Historic Preservation Day.

The overdose-reversal drug Narcan is displayed during training for employees of the Public Heal ...
City Council to put opioid funds toward recovery court
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Boulder City is set to receive some funding as a result of multiple settlements reached by the state of Nevada with manufacturers and distributors of the synthetic opioid oxycontin.

Boulder City officials announced this week that Cynthia Sneed had been selected as the new fina ...
City welcomes new finance director
Special to Boulder City Review

Cynthia Sneed will be joining Boulder City as finance director/real estate officer.

A board sailer takes advantage of strong winds as water levels continue to recede in Lake Mead ...
Effect of proposed residential water caps
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The bill would give the Southern Nevada Water Authority the ability to cap residential water use during a federally declared water shortage.