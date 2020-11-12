68°F
News

Questions about pool may head to ballot

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
November 11, 2020 - 5:04 pm
 
Three questions about the Boulder City pool, 861 Avenue B, could be on the local ballot for the 2021 municipal election.
Three questions about the Boulder City pool, 861 Avenue B, could be on the local ballot for the 2021 municipal election.

Residents could have another chance to weigh in on funding a new or renovated city pool as well as paying another utility fee as several ballot questions are being proposed for the next municipal election.

At Tuesday’s, Nov. 10, meeting, City Council approved having the acting city attorney review three potential ballot questions for the June 15 election about the Boulder City pool and an advisory question about whether residents want a franchise fee added to their utility bills.

The first question about the pool asks whether the city should “expend” $7 million from the capital improvement fund as it becomes available to fund an aquatic center. The second asks residents whether the city should take $1 million each year from the capital improvement fund and put it into a pool reserve fund to save for a new aquatic center. The transfers would end when the project is complete or by Dec. 31, 2029.

The third asks whether the city should change its formula for distributing proceeds from the sale of tract 350 and use 10 percent for public safety capital needs and 90 percent for the city’s aquatic center project.

The city’s municipal pool ad hoc committee has requested that all three questions be added to the ballot.

Councilwoman Tracy Folda asked how these questions would affect the recently approved study to see if the current pool can be repaired and brought up to code.

“Unfortunately, we don’t know. … I think what we have come to is we need to kind of do this in parallel,” said Mayor Kiernan McManus, who also serves as chairman of the ad hoc pool committee. “So we need to prepare the ballot questions at the same time we’re trying to get the costs of the project.”

“I think in the end we need to make sure there is money there whether we’re going to be building a new pool or whether we’re going to be looking to repair it,” added Councilman James Howard Adams, who serves as vice chairman of the committee.

“If we don’t have a fairly solid figure by the time the ballot questions are done, I’m not willing to ask the public to do something that we can’t give them a fairly solid figure on,” McManus said.

According to City Clerk Lorene Krumm, the questions needed to be submitted for the election no later than April 15. Any changes to these questions would need to be submitted before then.

Council approved referring these three questions to Acting City Attorney Brittany Walker so she could review their wording and compare them to a 2010 ballot question about refinancing debt to make sure there was no conflict.

Additionally, McManus requested an advisory question about whether the city should implement a franchise fee for its utilities. He said it is a recommendation in the current utility rate study.

The fee would be added to residents’ utility bills for the use of city land that the utilities have occupied since they were built. The money would then be transferred into the general fund.

“I see no sense whatsoever in doing that. … For the life of me, I can’t understand how that would benefit any resident whatsoever,” he said.

Councilwoman Judy Hoskins agreed and said she didn’t think Boulder City should have it.

“I believe it’s worthwhile gauging the public’s standing on the issue,” McManus added.

The next Boulder City municipal election is the last one before the city moves its elections to align with Clark County’s on even-numbered years.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Council revisits possible land sale
Council revisits possible land sale
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council is seeking ideas about how to develop more than 40 acres of land near the Boulder Creek Golf Club.

Lee, Leavitt win re-election
Lee, Leavitt win re-election
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents now know who their next leaders are after the results of the 2020 election were announced Saturday, following days of counting a record number of ballots.

Ringtail surprises resident
Ringtail surprises resident
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City resident Michael Nix recently encountered an unexpected visitor at his home: a ringtail.

 
Veterans saluted during ceremony
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

From the balloons flying in front of the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City to the lapel pins on people’s clothing, patriotism was on full display Wednesday, Nov. 11, as residents, staff and special guests celebrated Veterans Day.

Local incumbents in the lead
Local incumbents in the lead
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Election Day has come and gone, with local incumbents appearing to reclaim their seats, but the final results for 2020 have yet to be announced.

Business gauges environmental effects of development projects
Business gauges environmental effects of development projects
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Gila monsters, desert tortoises, kit foxes, bats and bighorn sheep can all be in a day’s work for the staff of a Boulder City environmental consulting firm.

Clark County schools install air purification systems
Clark County schools install air purification systems
By Aleksandra Appleton / RJ

New air purification systems that neutralize the coronavirus are coming to Clark County School District nurses’ offices and isolation rooms as part of the district’s efforts to ready campuses for reopening.

Christmas Coloring Contest debuts
Christmas Coloring Contest debuts
By Boulder City Review

Celebrations may be a little different this year because of COVID-19, but there is no shortage of holiday spirit in Boulder City.

 
Interior secretary unveils new trails
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City locals and visitors have another reason to visit Lake Mead National Recreation Area, a newly designated water trail providing more access to the Nevada and Arizona shorelines of Lake Mohave and the Colorado River.

Boulder Creek to host collegiate championships
Boulder Creek to host collegiate championships
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder Creek Golf Club has found a place in Clark County history as it was selected to hold three National Collegiate Athletic Association golf championships.