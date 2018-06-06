Put your personal safety first

Here are a few tips on personal safety when meeting someone new. Exchange phone numbers only, not addresses. Let a friend or family member know where you are going on a first date and consider a daytime meeting for it. Be assertive and honest, not passive or coy.

For personal safety at nightclubs and social functions, go with and stay close to a friend. Use prearranged signals to indicate you need help or want to leave. Don’t let alcohol or drugs impair your judgment and don’t give anyone an opportunity to spike them.

State your personal social standards and limits. Stick to them and don’t let anyone change your mind. Avoid people who make you nervous or uncomfortable. Provide your own transportation when you go out alone. Take enough money for cab fare if you are going to be out late.

May 24. Assist: The woman in the lobby wants an officer to help her locate a person by the first name and assist her in getting her belongings back at 6:10 a.m. in the 1000 block of Arizona Street.

Theft: The caller wants to report numerous thefts of residential delivery items at 11:34 a.m. in the 600 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: Please don’t take people you don’t know into your home.

May 25. Suspicious person: A man walking down the street yelling at no one and throwing his arms around is reported at 11:29 a.m. in the area of Cottonwood Drive and Avenue A.

Destruction of property: The homeowner wants a report after finding the sliding glass door shattered on the floor when returning home at 4:13 p.m. in the 600 block of Avenue M.

Thought for the day: The hole in the double-paned glass door allowed the wind to penetrate, and the intensity shattered the glass.

May 26. Reckless driver: The big-rig driver states the sedan has been all over the road since Kingman, Arizona, and now the driver has stopped in the fog lane and climbed into the back seat at 7:13 a.m. in the area of U.S. Highway 93 at mile marker 6.

Suspicious: The caller can hear a girl screaming but cannot determine where it is coming from at 8:36 p.m. in the 600 block of Hermosa Lane.

Thought for the day: The overzealous teens are having quite a time in the pool until the boys in blue show up — suddenly, the sounds of silence.

May 27. Animal: The caller has a visitor of the snake persuasion at 7:21 a.m. in the 200 block of Copper Ridge Court.

Disturbance: The aggressive male is taking a shower in the sink and is soon seen redressed and leaving carrying a drum at 2:25 p.m. in the area of Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Thought for the day: Was the Electric Daisy Carnival in Boulder City this week?

May 28. Threats: The prescription pills will not be refilled, and making threats just ensures it at 1:20 a.m. in the 900 block of Adams Boulevard.

Abandoned vehicle: The disabled vehicle appears to have hit something and broke off the entire tire assembly at 2:16 p.m. in the area of Veterans Memorial Drive and U.S. 93.

Thought for the day: I’m not sure why people believe getting aggressive will get them what they want, but it’s usually the opposite result.

May 29. Suspicious: A report is received about a man walking up the street with a T-shirt over his face and in severe distress at 7:26 a.m. in the 900 block of Adams Boulevard.

Parking: An officer is out with several trailers and boats parked partially in the travel lane at 11:03 p.m. in the area of Lake Mountain Drive and Mt. Tamalpais Lane.

Thought for the day: The man in distress just wants his narcotics and he will leave. The options are offered, and he decides he prefers the “on the bus” one.

May 30. Vandalism: The tires have been slashed for the 11th time, and the known perpetrator is pushing their luck at 10:23 a.m. in the 400 block of Ash Street.

Parking: This vehicle, and a multitude of others, are cited for parking too far from the curb at 4:25 p.m. in the area of Adams Boulevard and Seventh Street.

Thought for the day: The law states no more than 18 inches, folks. Make note of it and save yourself some hard-earned cash.

Call(s) of the week: Suspicious: The caller states they are concerned about a naked male running around the parking area making strange noises at 1:48 a.m. May 25 in the 700 block of Nevada Way. (Could it have been the ouch, ouch, ouch from small rocks?)

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with the Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.