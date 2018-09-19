Purple Heart Parking

World War II veteran William Dunsmore was on hand Monday to unveil a parking spot at City Hall that is now reserved for Purple Heart recipients. Dunsmore, who has a Purple Heart, was in the first wave of soldiers to reach the Normandy beaches on D-Day. He lives at the Nevada State Veterans Home.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
From left, City Councilman Warren Harhay and City Manager Al Noyola listen to World War II veteran William Dunsmore, who is being helped by his granddaughter Lori Dunsmore, talk about his time in the U.S. Navy. They were on hand Monday to help unveil a parking spot at City Hall that is reserved for those who receive a Purple Heart for being wounded in combat. Another spot has been reserved at the Senior Center of Boulder City.
By Celia Shortt Goodyear
Boulder City Review