74°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Pumping station activated

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
May 4, 2022 - 4:02 pm
 
(Southern Nevada Water Authority) The top of water intake valve No. 1 is now visible in Lake Me ...
(Southern Nevada Water Authority) The top of water intake valve No. 1 is now visible in Lake Mead. It is the first time that has occurred since the lake began filling after the completion of Hoover Dam.
(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Southern Nevada Water Authority maintenance mechanics ...
(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Southern Nevada Water Authority maintenance mechanics install a spacer flange after removing an energy dissipator at the Low Lake Level Pumping Station (L3P3) at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Wednesday, April 27, outside of Las Vegas.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority has put its low-lake-level pumping station into service to secure access to the water in Lake Mead as the level continues to drop but is still urging water conservation to preserve the supply.

“It’s the worst it’s ever been,” said Colby Pellegrino, deputy general manager of resources at the water authority. “We’re experiencing hydrologic conditions and reservoir storage levels that are lower than they’ve ever been except for when these facilities were initially being filled.”

On April 27, workers with SNWA made the authority’s low-lake-level pumping station operational after Lake Mead’s water level dropped far enough to expose the top of its highest-level intake straw for the first time in its history.

Water authority spokesperson Bronson Mack said this pumping station meets the water needs for the authority and secures Southern Nevada’s access to the supply.

“We’re the only one in the lower basin (of the Colorado River) that has this security. … We still have access to the water supply but conservation is still important,” he said.

Mack said conserving outdoor use is especially important because the water is not recycled and put back into Lake Mead. Other ways to conserve are following the seasonal watering restrictions, changing unused grass to water-efficient landscaping and finding and reporting water waste.

The pumping station was completed in April of 2020 at a cost of $522 million and built to ensure that water flows to the Las Vegas Valley even if the reservoir shrinks to 895 feet to its “dead pool.” At that point, Hoover Dam is unable to release water downstream.

The new pumping station has 34 pumps to bring in water from Lake Mead to the Alfred Merritt Smith Water Treatment Facility in Boulder City, according to Las Vegas Valley Water District Deputy General Manager of Engineering Doa Ross.

Currently, 22 of them are in use and the remaining 12 pumps will be turned on if the lake falls to an elevation of 1,010 feet.

Ross also said the two-year buffer the authority had with completing the pumping station and turning it on was almost “too close for comfort.”

“The fact that we’re here with this facility completed almost two years to the day before needing it is a testament to the forethought of this organization in this valley,” Ross said.

In January, the Bureau of Reclamation released its 24-month forecast that projected Lake Mead to drop 30 feet in the next two years, falling to 1,035.09 feet of water.

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Colton Lochhead contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Shawna Hollister A barrel that contain human remains was found at Lake Mead on Sunday, May 1.
Body found in barrel at Lake Mead
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The human remains found in a barrel at Lake Mead this past weekend are being investigated as a decades-old homicide.

Bureau of Reclamation The Bureau of Reclamation is taking action to help prop up the level of L ...
Operation begins for Lake Powell conservation effort
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

New operational adjustments to protect Lake Powell in Arizona have already been taken into account for operations at Lake Mead and will not adversely affect it.

Boulder City Public Works Director Keegan Littrell is leaving his position and taking a job wit ...
Public works director leaving position at city
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s Public Works Director Keegan Littrell is leaving his position and taking a job with Henderson as a city engineer.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Community members fill the Elaine K. Smith Building f ...
City council, mayoral forum held
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City mayoral and City Council candidates were able to share their thoughts and ideas on local issues at a recent candidate forum.

Boulder City Top Dollar Entertainment LLC is proposing to build Elite RV, a luxury resort for r ...
High-end RV resort proposed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Another level of hospitality could be coming to Boulder City by way of a proposed recreational vehicle resort.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Chase Patton, Shane Patton's younger brother, discuss ...
Council seeks guidance for placing statue of Patton in park
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Shane Patton Foundation is going to have to wait a little longer to erect a statue of its namesake so that formal city guidelines can be created and other committees can weigh in on the project.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City is offering an amnesty program during ...
City grants amnesty for home improvements
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Residents who have completed unpermitted home renovations or remodels can have their penalty fees waived through the city’s upcoming amnesty program.

Occupational therapy helps with basic skills
By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health

Occupational therapists ask, “What matters to you?” as opposed to “What’s the matter with you?” People who need assistance with daily living tasks will work with their occupational therapy practitioners to regain skills and get the support they need with physical and cognitive changes.

(Las Vegas Metro Police Department) Brandon Wunsche
Police arrest burglar who was shot at by resident
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Brandon Wunsche, 32, is facing 14 charges after breaking into a Boulder City home this past weekend and being shot at by the homeowner while trying to evade police officers.