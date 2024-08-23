Public schools welcome new staff

The first week of school is always an exciting one for students as they meet their teacher(s), see old friends and make new ones.

New to Andrew J. Mitchell Elementary, from left, are Ashley Compagnoni, Rayma Aton, Jennifer McNeal, and Melissa Samons. Not pictured: Claire Lustumbo (counselor) Suz Ramos (autism specialist).

From left, Deanna Hull, Alexis Donnelly, Mason Corderman, Michelle Adams, Mary Maring, Brianna Egan, and Sara Fisher, are all new to Martha King Elementary.

Garrett New staff at Garrett include, from left, Michelle Martens, Meagan Hoffman, Heidi Marmo, Sandi Wachtel, Kim Brugger and Patricia Stroud.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review From left, Alexis Sharp, Erin Igoe and Clinton Garvin are the new staff at Boulder City High School.

But that excitement and anticipation of the new school year isn’t limited to just the students. New teachers and administrators feel the same and this year’s crop of first-year staff members to Boulder City’s public schools are no exception.

Last week, the Review asked each of the teachers new to their respective schools how they felt about being there. Here are their answers:

Boulder City High School

Alexis Sharp, assistant principal: I really love being at this high school because I was born and raised here in Boulder City and I’m eager to serve my community.

Erin Igoe, assistant principal: I’m overjoyed to be at Boulder City High School. I just made the trek from California, so it’s nice to be in such a small, tight-knit community.

Clinton Garvin, Jobs for America’s Graduates teacher, wrestling coach: I love being here because I’m a Boulder City High School alum. I like giving back to students the same way the teachers gave their time to me.

Garrett Junior High

Michelle Martens, sixth-grade math: I’m really excited to be here. The kids seem wonderful so far.

Meagan Hoffman, sixth-grade ELA: I’m very excited to join the Bobcat family and serve our community.

Heidi Marmo, geometry and pre-algebra: I’m very excited about being here and I love the kids, staff and community.

Sandi Wachtel, learning strategist: I have 30 years’ teaching experience and this is most professional and kind staff I’ve had the opportunity to work with. The community is very lucky.

Kim Brugger, sixth-grade math, English: This school is a wonderful place to be. The administration is so supportive and caring. It’s a breath of fresh air to be here.

Patricia Stroud, seventh- and eighth-grade English: I’m very excited to be a teacher here in Boulder City here at Garrett. My goal is to inspire students to be life-long learners.

Martha King Elementary

Deanna Hull, health assistant: I’m super excited about being the school’s health assistant.

Alexis Donnelly, instructional assistant: I’m very excited about being the new instructional assistant. I really enjoy helping children grow and learn.

Mason Corderman, P.E. assistant: I’m excited to be the new P.E. assistant and ready for a new adventure.

Michelle Adams, fourth grade: I’m excited because I love the school and the small-town feel to Boulder City.

Mary Maring, instructional assistant: I love being an aide for third grade because I have a daughter in third grade and I love being a part of her community.

Brianna Egan, third grade: I’m thrilled to be teaching in my hometown.

Sara Fisher, P.E.: I love being here and helping the kids to have a healthy, happy life.

Mitchell Elementary

Ashley Compagnoni, kindergarten: It’s always been my dream to work at Mitchell. I went to kindergarten here, so I’m very excited.

Rayma Aton, kindergarten: I also went to school here so once I decided I wanted to be a teacher, my goal was to be here and never leave.

Jennifer McNeal, second grade: I have been working at Mitchell for a few years now (in a different capacity) and all of my kids have gone here. So, it was my dream to be here as well.

Melissa Samons, second grade: Like the others, it’s been a dream of mine to work here because my kids went here or are going here. I was a long-term sub and now I’m a second-grade teacher.