Mind the step

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The step as it existed when the letter was received by the Review.

Recently, the Review received an email from a local resident who did not want to use his name but said he had 30 years of experience in construction.

The email questioned why, in a stretch along the south side of Nevada Way, there is now a large step in the middle of the sidewalk.

The letter also claimed that “according to local gossip” two people, including one using a wheelchair had been injured and called the design into question in terms of both safety and ADA access.

Another email came in with a copy of a letter that City Manager Ned Thomas sent out addressing the concerns. It appears that the same person had registered their concern with at least one member of the city council, which is what led to the response from the city manager.

The stretch in question lays east of Ace Hardware and about where the Iron Rose is located. The challenge, according to the city, was that the street is sloped in such a way that meant a sloping sidewalk — given the new wider sidewalks and added porticoes — would “limit access” to adjacent businesses. The decision was made to add a sloped path-of-travel pathway outside of the new portico, which would match the situation across the street where the area under the portico is largely populated with tables and chairs for outside dining and the added sidewalk outside of the porticoes is meant as the path of travel.

“The other option was to install one to two steps, which was ultimately identified as the best solution because it maintained ADA access to both businesses as well as a code-compliant ADA path-of-travel outside the portico,” Thomas wrote in his email.

The original email questioned why the area was coned off, which Thomas also addressed.

“The concrete step was poured on Aug. 14 and required a minimum cure time of seven days. During this period, cones were placed to prevent tripping hazards. Since that time, the step has been painted yellow for pedestrian awareness, and the final design will include a decorative handrail to visually identify the change in elevation and assist those who may need help navigating the step. The cones and safety signs will be removed once the required handrails are installed. We are not aware of any trips or falls in this area,” he wrote.

As seen in the photo accompanying this story, the two handrails have now been installed.

The letter also questioned change orders and how involved city staff in the Public Works Department were in the project. Thomas said that city workers had provided “limited assistance” with the project.

“For example,” he wrote, “A landscape irrigation pipe was inadvertently cut off during demolition of the sidewalks and gutters at Nevada Way and Wyoming Street, and staff helped with restoring the water connection to the trees in front of the DWP building. Staff is also on call to assist with dust control, if needed, based on a request from businesses along Nevada Way.”