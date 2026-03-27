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Clark County special education teacher charged with child sex offenses

Douglas Trinkle, autism teacher at Variety School, poses for a portrait in his classroom at Var ...
Douglas Trinkle, autism teacher at Variety School, poses for a portrait in his classroom at Variety School on Tuesday, May 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. Trinkle was named the Outstanding Education Teacher by the National Association of Special Education teachers. On March 12, 2026, he was arrested by the Boulder City Police Department. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
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By Bryan Horwath Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2026 - 5:01 pm
 

A special education teacher at a northwest Las Vegas high school was arrested this month on sex crime charges.

According to Boulder City Justice Court records, Douglas G. Trinkle was arrested March 12 by Boulder City police on suspicion of statutory sexual seduction by a person over the age of 21, lewdness committed by a person over 18 on a child 14 or 15 years of age, sexual assault against a child under 16, and two counts of child neglect or abuse.

Nevada State Department of Education records show that Trinkle has worked for the Clark County School District since 2012, mostly as a special education instructor.

Since the 2023-24 school year, records show that Trinkle has worked as a teacher at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas. Records show him listed as an autism specialist.

The district acknowledged Wednesday that a man by that name was arrested by the Boulder City Police Department. District officials also shared an email from Cimarron-Memorial leadership that was shared with parents.

The email from Cimarron-Memorial Principal Colin McNaught said, “An employee assigned to our school was arrested on charges related to sexual assault against a minor.”

The message said the employee will not be allowed on the high school’s campus. As of Wednesday afternoon, Trinkle’s name remained listed on the Cimarron-Memorial website.

“We have been informed that the allegations do not involve any students on our campus,” the message said.

In a statement, Boulder City Police Chief Timothy Shea confirmed the arrest, but said “the incident is not connected” with the suspect’s employment.

According to an online roster, Trinkle remained jailed at the Clark County Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon. His bail was set at $75,000, according to court records.

Trinkle, according to court records, was arraigned in Boulder City on Tuesday. He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 16.

In 2016, Trinkle won a national award from the National Association of Special Education Teachers while working at Variety Elementary School.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

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