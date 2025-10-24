62°F
BCPD awarded traffic safety grants

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Police Department recently benefited from multiple revenue sources to help address safe driving.
Special to Boulder City Review
October 23, 2025 - 6:08 pm
 

Boulder City Police Department will, once again, be participating in the Joining Forces traffic safety campaign. More than 30 law enforcement agencies across the state of Nevada will team up to focus on traffic safety awareness and enforcement. The campaign series will run from October 2025 through September 2026.

BCPD was also awarded grant funds for impaired driving enforcement and education through the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety. “As an agency we are committed to keeping Nevada’s roads safe for everyone. Participating in the Joining Forces campaign allows more opportunities to prevent traffic incidents and educate the public on safe driving practices,” said Sgt. John Glenn of the Boulder City Police Department.

Joining Forces and the Impaired Driving grants are high-visibility, multi-jurisdictional efforts to increase safety on Nevada’s roads. The program places focus on increased awareness and enforcement of traffic laws, including distracted and impaired driving, seat belt use, speeding, pedestrian safety, and other traffic laws. According the the city, these focus areas are effective at reducing serious injury and fatal crashes.

BCPD is able to participate in the Joining Forces and Impaired Driving traffic safety campaign through grants provided by the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

More information on the campaign is available at http://www.ots.nv.gov/Programs/JoiningForces/.

