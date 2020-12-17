41°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Protest parades through town

A protest parade spread Christmas cheer after cancellation of traditional events.
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
December 16, 2020 - 5:01 pm
 
Updated December 16, 2020 - 5:08 pm
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Even though the annual Santa's Electric Night Parade ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Even though the annual Santa's Electric Night Parade was canceled, a group of people held a Christmas protest parade Saturday, Dec. 12.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Two camels and a donkey came to Boulder City to march ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Two camels and a donkey came to Boulder City to march in the Christmas protest parade Saturday, Dec. 12.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review This classic car highlighting Six Companies, the cons ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review This classic car highlighting Six Companies, the construction firm that built Hoover Dam, participated in the Christmas protest parade in Boulder City on Saturday, Dec. 12.

A group of people came together Saturday to celebrate the holidays with a Christmas protest parade in downtown Boulder City after the usual events were canceled because of the pandemic.

“We just wanted to keep the tradition alive for our kids,” said Bryan Greene, whose wife, Kim Greene, organized the event.

Each year Santa’s Electric Night Parade is held in town. It brings in thousands of people including Santa and Mrs. Claus and features lighted holiday floats. This year it was canceled because of social restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kim Greene said she organized the protest parade to bring some normalcy to people during this stressful year. She said the parade followed much of the traditional event’s route and also added a drive down Avenue I to encourage Emilee Giamanco, a young girl fighting cancer, who lives there.

Kim Greene said there were at least 30 to 40 vehicles that participated in the parade.

“They were wrapped around the park and included family vehicles, classic cars and trucks with trailers,” she said.

“I think it’s an important thing to do to keep the Christmas spirit alive in town,” said resident Joel Pepper, who drove a vehicle in the parade.

Resident Suzann Cox said the parade is “festive and fun” and she always goes to it. She said she participated in this one because she misses the town’s usual festivities.

Eric Record said he came to watch the parade for two reasons. He wanted to take pictures of the classic cars in the parade and to get out of the house.

“The lack of holiday festivities have kind of left us with a void,” he said.

Record said he and his wife live in town and enjoy watching the parade every year.

In addition to the vehicles, there were two camels and a donkey in the parade.

“It was amazing and so kind of the woman who trailered them to Boulder City for us all to enjoy. … It was so cool to see camels up close,” said Kim Greene.

Police Chief Tim Shea said he and the police department were aware of the event even though it wasn’t sponsored by the city or Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, which organizes Santa’s Electric Night Parade. He said he had to pull some officers off of their regular patrol duties to monitor it and the people involved were required to follow all motor vehicle requirements.

“Chief Shea issued numerous verbal warnings to individuals who wanted to unlawfully seat children on their trailers and/or flatbeds,” said Boulder City Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante. “They complied, so no citations were issued.”

Greene said it was a “real bummer” that her family and others could not have their kids ride on the trailers because they had spent the day decorating them.

“Other than that, it went great and it was so nice to see such a good turnout in the parade as well as the families watching along the route,” she said.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Boulder City Hospital CEO Tom Maher said the hospital could receive its doses of the COVID-19 v ...
COVID-19 vaccines headed to BC Hospital
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City Hospital could receive its first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week, according to local hospital officials.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak recently extended the statewide pause through Jan. 15.
Statewide pause extended
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Statewide pause for COVID extended

(Ritch Viola) Tom Trauger and his wife, Donna.
Cyclist was member of national triathlon team
By Katelyn Newberg / RJ

When it came to his personal life, professional career and athletic ability, Tom Trauger was the gold standard for his friends and triathlon teammates.

(Hugh Byrne/Breakaway Cycling) Erin Ray competes in the Red Rock Time Trial in 2017
Summerlin cyclist remembered as ‘go-getter’
By Sabrina Schnur / RJ

Friends and relatives remember Erin Ray as a competitive athlete who gave her all to every sport she tried. They also remember her positive energy and warm, supportive nature.

(Yashindir Gokul) Gerrard Nieva
Friend: Nieva was ‘a very good human’
By Glenn Puit / RJ

Las Vegas resident Gerrard Nieva was a humble and quiet man who was committed to the well-being of patients using the dialysis machines he serviced for a living.

(Stage 2 Cycling Team) Michael Murray
Murray described as man of faith
By Glenn Puit / RJ

Longtime Las Vegas resident Michael Murray was a kind, caring person who loved bike racing, according to a friend and fellow cyclist.

(Hugh Byrne/Breakaway Cycling) Aksoy Ahmet, seen during a 2018 ride in the Red Rock National Co ...
Ahmet ‘lived on the bike.’ Died on one, too
By Rio Lacanlale / RJ

During a long race in 2015, Aksoy Ahmet noticed a bicyclist from another team who looked like he could use a break from the wind.

 
Vigil for bicycle victims includes calls for safer roads
By Katelyn Newberg and Sabrina Schnur / RJ

Las Vegas’ bicycling community shed tears and shared stories in Summerlin on Saturday, Dec. 12, in remembrance of five cyclists killed in a crash near Searchlight and to call on Nevadans to make the roadways safer.

(Nevada Highway Patrol) The remains of several bicycles that were hit by a box truck on U.S. Hi ...
Cycling allowed on most state roads
By Mick Akers / RJ

Despite the high speed limit set on many state roads, cycling is allowed on the majority of them under Nevada law.

 
Crash was ‘worst thing;’ five killed, driver charged with DUI
By Rio Lacanlale / RJ

Michael Anderson was pedaling alongside some of his closest friends Dec. 10 on a stretch of highway near Searchlight, surrounded by miles of open desert, when a box truck plowed into the group of nearly 20 bicyclists and their safety escort vehicle.