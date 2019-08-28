Project to improve roads in Lake Mead recreation area

The roads at Lake Mead National Recreation Area are undergoing an almost $5 million upgrade.

The Callville Bay access road, parking lots and campground road are some of the areas in Lake Mead National Recreation Area that will be upgraded as part of a $5 million improvement project.

The project involves 75 miles of roads and will include cleaning, patching, resurfacing and remarking of the roads and some parking areas from the northern end of the park to Willow Beach in Arizona.

According to Chelsea Kennedy, public affairs specialist for the park, no roads will be closed during the project.

“During construction, visitors may experience short delays along the roadways, and parking areas may be closed for a limited time,” she said.

Kennedy said the work is scheduled to take place on weekdays during daylight hours through the middle of December, and once it’s completed, the improvements will enhance the visitor experience and meet the park’s maintenance needs.

The roads, in the order they are being improved, are: Northshore Road from mileposts 20.6 to 27.3 and 33-34.1; Echo Bay access road, parking lots and upper campground roads; Callville Bay access road, parking lots and campground road; Lakeshore Road from Lake Mead Parkway to milepost 5.4; Las Vegas Bay access road and campground road; Las Vegas Bay, 33 Hole and Sunset View overlooks; Boulder Harbor access road; roads in and around Boulder Beach and special events beach; Lake Mead RV Village access road; Hemenway Harbor access road; Historic Railroad Trail parking lot; Lake Mead Visitor Center parking lot; Willow Beach entrance station and all roads and parking lots from the kayak beach to the fish hatchery, including the campground; and two overlooks in Arizona along U.S. Highway 93.

The project is being paid for with funds from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area cyclic maintenance fund and the Federal Lands Transportation Program. California contractor VSS International Inc. is doing the work.

