Program reimburses families for missed school meals

Students in Boulder City may receive money to pay for meals they missed out at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

Though Clark County School District made efforts to provide meals to students during the pandemic when campuses were closed, such as those passed out by Mary Struzik, left, and Toni Carter in March, a new federal program reimburses families whose children qualified for free or reduced-prices breakfasts and lunches.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020 is a federal program that reimburses students in Nevada who would have received free or reduced-price meals last school year through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program, according to the Division of Welfare and Support Services.

This reimbursement program, called the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Program, pays $5.70 per day per child for breakfast and lunch for the average number of days schools were closed during March, April and May. The total for all three months is $296.40.

All pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students who were eligible and enrolled in the breakfast and lunch programs during the 2019-2020 school may have received the one-time payment. According to P-EBT program information, the money was sent out between Aug. 30 and Sept. 8 and families did not have to apply for the reimbursement.

There are a variety of ways that someone may have received these benefits.

For those households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Benefits and/or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, the P-EBT benefit will automatically be deposited on the household’s existing EBT card by early September.

For those households not currently receiving those benefits, a P-EBT card will be issued in the name of the individual who enrolled the eligible child/children in school. The card, along with an informational flyer, will be mailed to the address on file with the school. Cards should be received no later than the end of September.

P-EBT benefits can be used to buy food at all stores that accept EBT.

For more information about the P-EBT benefit, contact the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 702-486-9640.

