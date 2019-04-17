Program makes plaques available to historic properties

Plaques recognizing a property's contribution to the Boulder City Historic District are available through the Boulder City Museum and Historical Association

The Boulder City Museum and Historical Association is honoring properties in the historic district through its new plaque program.

“We designed this program to be consistent with our mission and vision to benefit the public as a vibrant, inclusive organization fully involved in the life of the city of Boulder City and our history,” said Tiane Marie, development officer/collections technician at the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum, which is run by the association.

The new program provides a way for those owning historic properties to obtain a plaque recognizing their significance.

She said their goal is for those who own properties contributing to the city’s historic district to take pride in their identity and represent the town’s history. To be contributing, a property must be from the 1930s to the late 1940s and be situated within the Boulder City Historic District, which is on the National Registry of Historic Places. It’s open to any historic property, not just homes.

Marie said she will research the property to verify its location as well as find any other historical documentation for it. The owner will get a copy of those items.

The plaques cost $228 each.

“We hope to give out plaques until there is no contributing properties left,” she added. “We want everyone to be a part of this time in our history and for our … future generations.”

According to Marie, people have been asking about a program like this for about four years. Since the program started two months ago, 12 plaques have been presented and four are on order.

“It’s always a fun thing to do with the community,” she said.

Those who are interested in obtaining a plaque should contact the museum at 702-294-1988.

The historical association, situated inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., aims to preserve, interpret, curate and communicate the histories of Hoover Dam and Boulder City.

In addition to the museum and the hotel, the association offers a walking tour and educational outreach opportunities for the community. The museum is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

