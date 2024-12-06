55°F
Process for hiring new city manager ongoing

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review City manager candidates Ned Thomas (left) and Christopher Jordan ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review City manager candidates Ned Thomas (left) and Christopher Jordan greet the public prior to a special meeting of the city council on Nov. 21, 2024
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
December 5, 2024 - 5:05 pm
 

The process for hiring a new city manager is ongoing.

Despite a conditional offer made to Ned Thomas, following a special meeting of the city council on Nov. 21, there is nothing definitive to report and the process is slated to continue until early in 2025.

“Background and reference checks are being conducted,” Acting City Manager Michael Mays said in an emailed statement. “Mr. Thomas will review the job offer followed by formalizing the offer at a city council meeting after the first of the year.”

That formalized offer may or may not look like the one that came out of the recent special meeting. As explained by Mays, Thomas has the chance to review the offer while the background and reference checks processes are ongoing and there may or may not be some negotiation over the terms of the offer before it is finalized.

After the meeting scheduled for Dec. 10, the council does not meet again until Jan. 14 of next year and that would be the soonest the offer could be finalized unless the council opts to call a special meeting before then.

Thomas was one of three finalists brought forward for consideration after a national search conducted by the recruitment firm WBCP, which was hired by the council last summer after former city manager Taylour Tedder debarked for a higher-paying job in Delaware after just over two years in the Boulder City position.

Of the other finalists, one, Tarik Rahmani, was unable to attend the public interview due to a health emergency and was not considered. The final of the three, Christopher Jordan, was not offered the job but the council was unanimous in comments about being able to work with either Thomas or Jordan.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Hundreds of family members and friends filled the BCHS auditorium ...
Sounds of the season
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

During Tuesday’s winter concert, students from both Garrett Junior High and Boulder City High School performed a variety of songs, which included holiday favorites. The schools performed individually but at the end, they collaborated on a trio of fan favorites.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo
Milo Hurst, longtime business owner, dies
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

On Nov. 22, Boulder City lost one of its longtime business owners and influencers in the revitalization of downtown Boulder City, Milo Hurst.

Photo courtesy 21 Sunflower Photography Denise Ashurst will be sworn in as the newest member o ...
Ashurst ready to take seat on council
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In less than a week, Denise Ashurst will be sworn in as Boulder City’s newest council member. And she’s ready and eager to do so.

bcr default image
Council denies solar lease extension request
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Politicians flip-flopping in their position on a specific issue is not at all uncommon. But a 180-degree reversal in the course of less than 20 minutes may be some kind of record.

bcr default image
Fire chief search to begin by end of month
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s been nine months and a day since the city announced that Will Gray had been terminated as the fire chief of the Boulder City Fire Department.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Marshall Hill gives his 5-year-old son Tanner a hand during Monda ...
‘You’ll shoot your eye out!’
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Marshall Hill, above, gives his 5-year-old son Tanner a hand during Monday’s annual Turkey Shoot hosted by the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department. Children and adults paid to shoot BB guns at a target with prizes later awarded.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Ned Jordan addresses the city council.
Council offers gig to ‘roots’ candidate
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In a special meeting last week, the city council voted unanimously to extend a conditional offer of employment to one of three candidates brought forward by a headhunter contracted to find a replacement for former city manager Taylour Tedder, who resigned unexpectedly early this year after just two and a half years on the job.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Crews from Boulder City and Henderson fire departments ...
Fire departments respond to house fire
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Several people were displaced this past Friday morning in the 600 block of Avenue D as a result of a house fire.