Private helipad is becoming closer to reality

A request to build a private residential heliport cleared a second hurdle last week during more than an hour-long presentation and discussion.

A request to build a private residential heliport cleared a second hurdle last week during more than an hour-long presentation and discussion.

By a 6-1 vote, the Boulder City Council approved Bill No. 2096, a zoning ordinance text amendment. Approval came with the stipulation that no refueling take place at the heliport. This would include no fuel storage.

Councilwoman Denise Ashurst was the lone dissenting vote, citing concerns for the neighbors.

This bill now applies to all R1-80 zoned properties in Boulder City. The Boulder City Hospital and the Boulder City Airport are the only other properties zoned (H Zone) for helicopter landings and takeoffs. These are used in conjunction with medical facilities and in concert with the purposes and intent of this zone.

According to city staff, the intention of the text amendment is to develop a private helicopter landing pad and an accessory hangar on Casey Craig’s property, located at 1001 Villa Grande Way. The property, adjacent to Lake Mead View Estates, is zoned R1-80. Currently, the R1 Single-Family Residential Zone does not permit, or conditionally permit, the use of private heliports, or any other similar aviation type uses.

Last fall, Craig applied for a zoning text amendment (see below for definition) for his property, which sits on more than 11 acres. It’s believed to be the largest single-home lot within the city limits.

In February, the Boulder City Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve a zoning ordinance text amendment, which cleared the way for it to come before council.

The matter will now return to the Boulder City Planning Commission by way of a conditional use permit request. If approved, this will allow the construction of a helipad. Whether the commission votes in favor or against, the matter can be appealed, by anyone taking part in the public hearing. It would then go back to city council for a final decision, as long as that appeal comes within a specified amount of time following the commission’s vote.

While there were those who spoke in favor of Craig’s request last Tuesday, there were also people, both neighbors and otherwise, who spoke against it, citing noise, dust, decrease in home value, safety, and its need considering the close proximity to the Boulder City Airport.

According to Deputy City Manager Michael Mays, the addition of “heliport, private” as a conditional use in the R1-80 zone would be subject to the following requirements:

• A letter from the FAA to determine that the proposed heliport will not adversely affect the safe and efficient use of airspace. The letter must state no objections, with or without conditions. Any conditions required must be met and maintained.

• Must conduct all flight operations in the daytime (between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.).

• The perimeter of the developed helipad must maintain a minimum distance of 500 feet from any adjoining real property boundary of a residential or noise-sensitive use.

• The private heliport can only be operated by the property owner or occupant. Commercial, public transport, charter or rental helicopter operations are not permitted.

Craig, who bought the land nearly four years ago, said he’s received the required letter of approval from the FAA.

He also said the helipad would be used for his personal use, with flights occurring a couple of times a week when family or friends are visiting but that the helicopter could sit in the hangar unused for five or six weeks at a time.

Crain said the nearest neighbor is 642 feet away (more than two football fields in length) and that his own home, along with a large brick wall and the helicopter hangar, which are currently being built, will help serve as a buffer for sound to the rest of the neighborhood.

The concrete helipad would be surrounded by compacted gravel to help reduce the amount of potential dust, he said. In addition, his flight pattern to and from the 40-foot by 40-foot pad would be to the east, opposite of other homes.

“In good faith I want you to know the spirit by which we’ve approached everything,” Craig said. “This is a very unique parcel – it’s 11.65 acres. On three of its borders by unimproved government, non-noise sensitive areas.”

Defining a text amendment

Following the February planning commission meeting, city planner Nekeisha Lyon explained the definition of a text amendment.

A zoning text amendment is a legislative change modifying the written provisions of the city’s adopted zoning ordinance, Title 11 – Zoning and Subdivision, which regulates how land and buildings may be used and developed within the community, she explained.

Now that the city council approved the proposed zoning text amendment, this would allow private heliports as a conditional use with the R1-80 zoning district. The applicant would need to submit a conditional use permit for consideration by the Planning Commission to develop a private heliport on their property. The consideration of a conditional use permit by the Planning Commission requires a public hearing and residents within a 500-foot radius of the property will be notified.