Principals unsure how vaccine mandate will affect staff

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
September 8, 2021 - 4:06 pm
 
(Rachel Aston/Special to the Boulder City Review) Clark County School Board voted 5-1 to approve a COVID-19 vaccine mandate among school district employees, to be negotiated by unions, during its meeting Sept. 1 at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas.

Local principals are unsure how the recently approved COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all school district employees will affect them and their schools.

On Sept. 2, Clark County School District’s Board of School Trustees approving have Superintendent Jesus Jara create and implement a plan requiring district employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mitchell Elementary School Principal Benjamin Day said he has yet to receive any guidance about the mandate.

“My understanding is that the board authorized the superintendent to develop and implement a policy that would ultimately require CCSD employees to be vaccinated,” he said. “Now that the superintendent has that approval, he can … begin the process of developing this mandate, which is likely going to take a lot of time. I believe CCSD representatives have said that they will begin working with multiple parties, including employee unions, to begin this process, so I think it is going to be a while before we really know what this will entail and how it will affect us.”

“I have no idea how it will affect our school or the teachers in our school,” said Melanie Teemant, principal of Garrett Junior High School. “Basically, the board’s vote was to give Dr. Jara the go-ahead to create a policy on this.”

King Elementary School Principal Jason Schrock also said that he doesn’t know how the vaccine mandate could affect the school.

“There will be a lot for the superintendent to consider as he develops this policy,” he said. “The timeline that employees will have to become vaccinated, the process by which employees seek exemptions and, of course, the various religious and medical reasons that exemptions might be granted. Once we know those details I will have a much better idea of how this might affect King.”

CCSD Public Information Officer Mauricio Marin said nothing is changing right now for teachers as the approved resolution just provides the superintendent the ability to determine the plan and work on it with the district’s five bargaining units.

He also said there is no timeline yet for when it will be completed or implemented.

According to the school district, the mandate will include a process for requesting exemptions for either medical conditions or for sincerely held religious beliefs.

This mandate applies only to CCSD employees and not students.

It was approved with a 5-1 vote after five hours of public comments. Trustee Danielle Ford voted against it and Trustee Katie Williams wasn’t in attendance for the vote.

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Julie Wootton-Greener contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

THE LATEST
Boulder City Fire Chief Will Gray
9/11 Memory: Firefighters’ sacrifices unite nation
By Will Gray Special to the Boulder City Review

Sept. 11, 2001, has had a profound impact on first responders from around the country and I believe it affects each person uniquely. For me it was initially anger toward the people that had done this and a deep sadness for the huge loss of life that would surely come from the attack.

A special 20th anniversary remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001, and recognition of the area’s first ...
Event to recall events of 9/11, honor first responders
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Saturday the brave souls who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks 20 years ago will be remembered during a special event in Bicentennial Park.

Boulder City Boulder City firefighter Jay Dardano shows off one of the current airpacks used by ...
Grant to fund purchase of breathing gear
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City Fire Department has received more help in serving the community through a grant from the federal government.

Former City Councilman and community advocate Mike Pacini
9/11 Memory: Americans united to help each other cope
By Mike Pacini Special to the Boulder City Review

I never turn the television on in the morning, but on Sept. 11, I got up, had a cup of coffee and turned it on. At the time I was working at Vons and on City Council.

Boulder City Deputy Fire Chief Greg Chesser
9/11 Memory: Unit deployed to Afghanistan
By Greg Chesser Special to the Boulder City Review

The events of 9/11 impacted me in several ways. Being active duty in the U.S. Air Force, I knew our deployments to the Middle East would pick up again as things were slowing down from the Iraq campaign. It wasn’t long after, that I found myself sitting in a fire truck in Kyrgyzstan supporting air support into northern Afghanistan for several months.

Boulder City Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante
9/11 Memory: Attacks sparked universal communication system
By Lisa LaPlante Special to the Boulder City Review

My husband woke me on Sept. 11, 2001, telling me that a plane just crashed into the World Trade Center. I ran to the TV and watched the news for a few minutes. As a television news reporter in Grand Rapids, Michigan, I knew this story would have local impacts, so I immediately started getting ready for work.

Boulder City Police Detective Brett Wibrew
9/11 Memory: Selfless actions inspired career
By Brett Wibrew Special to the Boulder City Review

On Sept. 11, 2001, at about 5:45 a.m., I was 22 years old and getting ready to go to my scheduled shift at my retail job. After a few moments of getting up, my roommate, who was also getting ready for work, came knocking on my bedroom door in a panic and said, “Something bad is happening in New York.”

Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea
9/11 Memory: Military practices trickled into police agencies
By Tim Shea Special to the Boulder City Review

Sept. 11, 2001, my life dramatically changed. I was driving into work at Snohomish County (Washington state) Sheriff’s Office when one of my two pagers went off. It was my military pager I carried as a lieutenant (reserve) assigned to a U.S. Coast Guard port security unit. My unit was being placed on emergency standby for activation and deployment. That day, and for many following, I never made it to “work.”