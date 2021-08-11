Principals report ‘smooth’ first day for new school year

The first day of school in the 2021-2022 school year went off without a hitch in Boulder City, according to the local principals.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review King Elementary School students line up to go to class Monday, Aug. 9, the first day of the 2021-2022 school year. It was the first time since the pandemic began that the school year started in person. Check out more pictures on page 3.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Fourth-grader Ehren Conrad arrives at King Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 9, for the first day of the 2021-2022 school year. He said he was "excited" about it.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review King Elementary School teacher Pam Honey dances outside on the first day of school Monday, Aug. 9. Honey teaches third grade.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Students at Garrett Junior High School wait in the courtyard for school to start Monday, Aug. 9.

“The first day was amazing,” said Melanie Teemant, principal of Garrett Junior High School. “Students all attended four of their eight classes today (Monday) as we are on a block schedule. They had a great time at lunch catching up with their friends and learning about each other while eating. Everything went smoothly and we are so excited to see our students on campus.”

The 2020-2021 school year started with full-time distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, Clark County School District students were able to return to their campuses after almost a year of being away.

“We had a great first day of school,” said Benjamin Day, principal of Mitchell Elementary School. “There really weren’t any major problems to speak of. It was so nice to have the students back on campus and to be able to interact with them once again.”

“The first day of school went very well,” said Jason Schrock, principal of King Elementary School. “We heard some great feedback from our parents about how excited they were to be on campus in the morning with their children.”

“The first day of school went smoothly,” added Amy Wagner, principal of Boulder City High School. “It was great to see so many students back on campus.”

All students, teachers, employees and visitors are required to wear face masks inside and on all district school buses. They are not required outside. Social distancing between students, when possible, is also being encouraged.

