Principals looking ahead

With school beginning Aug. 12, teachers are now back in class as they wait for students to fill their classrooms.

With school beginning Aug. 12, teachers are now back in class as they wait for students to fill their classrooms.

This week, the principals of the four public schools were asked about their expectations for the upcoming school year.

Boulder City High School

“As the new year approaches, we are filled with a mix of excitement and anticipation,” BCHS Principal Amy Wagner said. “With school starting on the 12th, our team is diligently preparing to welcome students back to a year of learning and growth.”

This year, they are projected to have 634 students, which is a slight decrease in enrollment compared to last year. BCHS is still actively enrolling students to meet their projection numbers.

“As always, we are committed to providing a high-quality education experience for every student,” Wagner said.

Aside from the non-locking, signal-blocking cell phone pouches and student ID badges that are now required for all Clark County School District junior and senior highs, there are no other significant changes students will see this year at BCHS, she said.

“Our focus remains on these new safety measures to ensure a secure and conducive learning environment,” Wagner said. “We are thrilled to welcome three new staff members to the BCHS team, each bringing a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to our school community. Grounded by our history, Boulder City High School will continue to embrace tradition, family, community, excellence, and scholarship in inspiring and preparing our students for tomorrow. We are committed to making this school year a successful and rewarding experience for all our students and staff.”

Garrett Junior High

“I am always excited to meet the new class of sixth-graders and be a part of introducing them to middle school,” Principal Melanie Teemant said. “They are so excited, yet nervous to learn the structures that make Garrett JHS different from their elementary experiences. All the students returning bring the energy back to campus and give us a purpose. We are ready to roll.”

In all, she expects an enrollment of 400 students in grades 6-8.

Teemant said Garrett will see a few new things offered to students, which includes an advanced robotics course and a robotics team that will be coached by their new sixth-grade math teacher, Michelle Martens, who is a Boulder City resident.

“Through our hydroponics grant, some students will be in an elective to learn how to garden using a method that does not use soil to help plants grow,” Teemant said. “There is also a new Energy and Environment class that will lead to a Green Architecture program. The final electives we have added to create our arts path for STEAM, is the TV productions and digital design courses for seventh and eighth-grade students. We are adding cross country to the list of sports for students to participate in, and every teacher will sponsor a club, activity, or sports program to provide opportunities for students to enjoy clubs and activities after school.”

Garrett will see eight new staff members. An article featuring photos of all of the new public-school teachers will appear in a future edition of the Review.

Martha P. King Elementary

“This is the start of my fifth year as principal at King and I’m really proud of what we have accomplished during that time frame,” Principal Jason Schrock said. “What I am most proud of is our increased parent participation and involvement. When I first started at King, we were a closed campus, meaning that we had very limited parent involvement opportunities. This year, we had so much interest from parent volunteers that we were able to form a PAC Executive Committee.”

He went on to say these eight individuals along with 20-30 parent volunteers will lead their eight major community events at the school, such as their annual Spooktacular or Polar Express. Normally, PAC would have a president or co-presidents. “This year, thanks to this increased parent involvement they have more volunteers working with students and in our building than we’ve had in many years.

“My goal continues to be to open the doors of King to the community and let people see all of the wonderful things that are occurring in our classrooms,” Schrock said, noting they will have 392 students on day one. “In addition, we also became a 4-star school based on state testing growth and achievement. This rating is something that only 16 other schools in the district can claim. I’m also proud that for the 2024-25 school year we are fully staffed. In a district with so many vacancies, it is incredible to work at a school where every classroom not only has a teacher but has a great teacher working with kids.”

Andrew J. Mitchell Elementary

“At Mitchell Elementary, we are excited for the 2024-2025 school year,” said Principal Tracy Echeverria. “Our building is fresh and our teachers are eager to welcome our students and begin an amazing year of growth, leadership, and joy. Mitchell is looking forward to more students enrolling as our enrollment numbers are slightly lower than they have been in previous years.”

When their students and families return to Mitchell, they will see the new window wraps celebrating being a Leader in Me Lighthouse school and the 8 Habits. In addition, Mitchell has five new staff members serving as classroom teachers and a new counselor.

“We are thrilled to welcome them all to these new roles in the Mitchell family,” she said.