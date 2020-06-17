Primary results follow early pattern of votes

Early results in this month’s primary continue to be reaffirmed as additional ballots in the mail-in election are counted.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Clark County Elections Department reported a 26.79 percent voter turnout. Results will remain unofficial until they are formally canvassed.

Rep. Susie Lee easily won the Democratic race in her bid to retain her Congressional District 3 seat. She received 49,091 votes, 82.82 percent.

In November she will face Republican challenger Dan Rodimer, a businessman and former professional wrestler, who received 25,086 votes, 49.82 percent. Former state treasurer Dan Schwartz remained in second place with 13,654 or 27.11 percent of the votes.

They will vie against Independent American candidate Ed Bridges II, Libertarian Steve Brown and Gary Crispin, who is not affiliated with any party.

With only one candidate per party for state Assembly District 23 seat, incumbent Glen Leavitt will wait until the general to vie against challengers Democrat Brent Foutz and Independent American Bill Hoge.

Lisa Guzman, executive director of the Education Support Employees Association, retained her lead with 13,596 votes, or 26.09 percent, in the race to represent District A on the Clark County School District’s Board of Trustees. Liberty Leavitt, with 9,892 votes and 18.98 percent, was in second place.

In third and fourth place, respectively, were Mike Rowe with 6,714 or 12.88 percent of the votes and Amanda Kennedy, with 6,312 or 12.11 percent of the votes.

District A has been represented by Trustee Deanna Wright since 2008, but Wright is term limited after this year.

Incumbent Felicia Ortiz is leading the race to retain her District 3 seat on the state board of education. She has 60.8 (30,922) percent of the votes, followed by Bruce James-Newman, who had 27,334 or 24.2 percent of the votes.

