Primary results follow early pattern of votes
Early results in this month’s primary continue to be reaffirmed as additional ballots in the mail-in election are counted.
Early results in this month’s primary continue to be reaffirmed as additional ballots in the mail-in election are counted.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Clark County Elections Department reported a 26.79 percent voter turnout. Results will remain unofficial until they are formally canvassed.
Rep. Susie Lee easily won the Democratic race in her bid to retain her Congressional District 3 seat. She received 49,091 votes, 82.82 percent.
In November she will face Republican challenger Dan Rodimer, a businessman and former professional wrestler, who received 25,086 votes, 49.82 percent. Former state treasurer Dan Schwartz remained in second place with 13,654 or 27.11 percent of the votes.
They will vie against Independent American candidate Ed Bridges II, Libertarian Steve Brown and Gary Crispin, who is not affiliated with any party.
With only one candidate per party for state Assembly District 23 seat, incumbent Glen Leavitt will wait until the general to vie against challengers Democrat Brent Foutz and Independent American Bill Hoge.
Lisa Guzman, executive director of the Education Support Employees Association, retained her lead with 13,596 votes, or 26.09 percent, in the race to represent District A on the Clark County School District’s Board of Trustees. Liberty Leavitt, with 9,892 votes and 18.98 percent, was in second place.
In third and fourth place, respectively, were Mike Rowe with 6,714 or 12.88 percent of the votes and Amanda Kennedy, with 6,312 or 12.11 percent of the votes.
District A has been represented by Trustee Deanna Wright since 2008, but Wright is term limited after this year.
Incumbent Felicia Ortiz is leading the race to retain her District 3 seat on the state board of education. She has 60.8 (30,922) percent of the votes, followed by Bruce James-Newman, who had 27,334 or 24.2 percent of the votes.
Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.
Primary results
Congressional District 3
Democrat
* Susie Lee, 49,091 or 88.82 percent
Dennis Sullivan, 5,809 or 9.8 percent
Tiffany Ann Watson, 4,372 or 7.38 percent
Republican
Brian Nadell, 1,958 or 3.89 percent
Corwin Newberry, 1,911 or 3.79 percent
Mindy Robinson, 6,633 or 13.17 percent
Dan Rodimer, 25,086 or 49.82 percent
Dan Schwartz, 13,654 or 27.11 percent
Victor R. Willert, 1,115 or 2.21 percent
State Board of Education, District 3
* Felicia Ortiz, 71,049 or 62.9 percent
Bruce James-Newman, 27,334 or 24.2 percent
Justin Mickanen, 14,489 or 12.8 percent
Clark County School District, District A
Andrew E. Cartwright, 4,832 or 9.27 percent
Kari Deike, 4,142 or 7.95 percent
Lisa Guzman, 13,597 or 26.09 percent
Amanda Kennedy, 6,312 or 12.11 percent
Liberty Leavitt, 9,892 or 18.98 percent
Jshauntae Marshall, 3,857 or 7.4 percent
Anand Nair, 2,773 or 5.32 percent
Mike Rowe, 6,714 or 12.88 percent
* Incumbent