Pricey perks for favored CCSD administrators

In the weeks before his departure, schools superintendent Jesus Jara gave his top administrator ...
In the weeks before his departure, schools superintendent Jesus Jara gave his top administrators added perks. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Deputy Superintendent Brenda Larsen-Mitchell speaks before being named interim superintendent d ...
Deputy Superintendent Brenda Larsen-Mitchell speaks before being named interim superintendent during a Clark County School Board meeting at the Edward A. Greer Education Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Clark County School District board members Linda Cavazos, left, and Lisa Guzman want to revisit ...
Clark County School District board members Linda Cavazos, left, and Lisa Guzman want to revisit a regulation giving the schools superintendent broad authority over the contracts of at-will administrators. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By Mary Hynes Special to the Boulder City Review
July 25, 2024 - 5:02 pm
 

In his final weeks leading the Clark County School District, Superintendent Jesus Jara gave new contracts to his top administrators with added benefits that could cost taxpayers $3 million, a Review-Journal analysis of public records found.

The regional superintendent who briefs the Boulder City Council about local schools on a quarterly basis was one of five administrators to benefit most from the controversial benefit.

Dr. Deanna Jaskolski saw the amount she could receive for unused sick and vacation time upon separation increase from less than $1,200 historically to more than $78,000 under the policy. This represents an increase of more than 64 times the amount historically allowed to “at-will” administrators.

Two elected school board trustees said they learned of the pricey perks only after the Las Vegas Review-Journal filed records requests. Both trustees said they want the board to reconsider the regulation that the district contends allowed Jara to offer the benefits.

The new contracts, obtained through the requests, allow 63 “at-will” administrators to be paid more money for unused sick and vacation days when they leave district employment, according to union leaders and former administrators. At-will administrators are hired and fired, without union protections, by the superintendent.

“I had absolutely no idea that that language existed,” said trustee Lisa Guzman, adding she learned of it when the interim superintendent briefed her last week. “At a time when we’re trying to retain our educators, this doesn’t look good.”

Guzman represents District A, which includes Boulder City as well as Henderson, Laughlin and Searchlight.

Guzman said she believes Jara, who did not reply to requests for comment, is intentionally making school board members, with whom he repeatedly clashed, look bad by failing to notify them of the change.

“Dr. Jara did it to be spiteful,” she said, adding that the public will hold the elected, part-time school board members responsible for the superintendent’s actions. “Who has been coming after Dr. Jara and finally accomplished pushing him out? Who’s going to curse themselves for missing this?”

She said she speaks only for herself and not for the board as a whole.

‘Cronyism at its worst’

Tam Larnerd, who retired in 2021 as principal of Spring Valley High School, criticized the more lucrative cash-out benefits, which were not offered when he was an at-will administrator from 2011 to 2013.

“This is taxpayer money,” he said. “I think it’s cronyism at its worst. I’m sure the interim superintendent benefited from the golden handshake” from Jara upon his departure.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0336.

