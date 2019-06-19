Presidential candidate inspires Democrats

Inspiring and a breath of fresh air are how those listening to a presidential candidate at a recent Boulder City Democratic Club meeting described her presentation.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson speaks to the Boulder City Democratic Club at its recent meeting June 12.

Inspiring and a breath of fresh air are how those listening to a presidential candidate at a recent Boulder City Democratic Club meeting described her presentation.

On June 13, Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson shared her vision for the country and said the U.S. won’t be able to change until it gets “honest and real.” She said that if elected, she plans to boost the country’s peace building entities, reinvest the country’s wealth into children 10 and younger and work to provide reparations for those hurt by racism.

“She is the type of candidate I was looking for to represent the nation,” said Edward Denaut. “I wish she had more recognition. She’ll get there.”

“I think everything she said was spot-on,” added Charm McElree. “She has the passion to go far.”

Additionally, Williamson said the country has an ocean of corruption that started before the current president and that the country needs someone to lead it who can make it the best it can be.

“I thought it was very succinct,” said Lois Denaut. “She was very direct and insightful about what is going on in the nation now.”

“Marianne’s willingness to state the truth is amazingly refreshing,” said John Shields. “The Boulder City Democratic Club should feel blessed to have her come talk to us. … I found her speech inspiring.”

Williamson is one of 20 presidential candidates who qualified to participate in the first Democratic debate of the 2020 election season, which airs June 26-27 on NBC. She is scheduled to participate in the debate’s second night along with Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders.

Before the meeting, she told the Boulder City Review she appreciated the difficulty of the campaign and hoped she can have a continued conversation through it.

“Just participating in the ritual of democracy is an honor,” she said. “It’s a little cliche, but it’s true.”

In addition to running for president, Williamson is a lecturer, activist and author of four No. 1 New York Times best-selling books.

Thirty years ago, she founded Project Angel Food, a nonprofit organization that delivers meals to homebound people in the Los Angeles area with AIDS.

She ran unsuccessfully for California’s 33rd Congressional District as an independent in 2014.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.