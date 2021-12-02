Power for the People

(Mark Richey/Special to the Boulder City Review) New steel power poles extending from the Boulder City Tap substation to substation 3 at Adams Boulevard are being installed to replace 56-year-old wooden poles. Transmission and distribution wires also are being replaced. “The new lines are sized to handle the city’s full power load to be able to provide better, more reliable service to our residents and businesses,” said City Engineer Jim Keane.

Mark Richey/Special to the Boulder City Review

New steel power poles extending from the Boulder City Tap substation to substation 3 at Adams Boulevard are being installed to replace 56-year-old wooden poles. Transmission and distribution wires also are being replaced. “The new lines are sized to handle the city’s full power load to be able to provide better, more reliable service to our residents and businesses,” said City Engineer Jim Keane.