Pool funding questions on ballot

Residents will have the chance to weigh in on a new community pool in the coming weeks by way of two ballot questions in the 2021 municipal election.

Two questions about funding a new community pool will be on the June 15 ballot.

The election is June 15; early voting is scheduled June 3-11 at the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.

Question 1 asks if the city should expend a total amount not to exceed $7 million from the capital improvement fund for a swimming pool recreational project as funds become available from the proceeds of the sale and lease of city lands?

Question 2 asks if the city should expend the proceeds from the sale of land adjacent to Boulder Creek Golf Club, known as Tract 350, from the capital improvement fund as follows: 10 percent for public safety capital needs and 90 percent to fund a swimming pool project?

City Council approved adding the questions at its Feb. 23 meeting.

These two ballot questions are the second and third steps of the city’s five-step program to pay for a new pool.

The first step was the $1.3 million donation the city received in 2019 to go toward the pool.

The fourth step will be asking council to approve an ordinance that puts excess revenues toward the project for four fiscal years following its approval. The fifth step would be another ballot question asking for the remaining balance to be paid for from the capital improvement fund.

The voting center will be open for early voting from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 3, 7, 8, 9, 10, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 4, 5, 6 and 11.

