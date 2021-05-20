71°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Pool funding questions on ballot

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
May 19, 2021 - 6:09 pm
 
Two questions about funding a new community pool will be on the June 15 ballot.
Two questions about funding a new community pool will be on the June 15 ballot.

Residents will have the chance to weigh in on a new community pool in the coming weeks by way of two ballot questions in the 2021 municipal election.

The election is June 15; early voting is scheduled June 3-11 at the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.

Question 1 asks if the city should expend a total amount not to exceed $7 million from the capital improvement fund for a swimming pool recreational project as funds become available from the proceeds of the sale and lease of city lands?

Question 2 asks if the city should expend the proceeds from the sale of land adjacent to Boulder Creek Golf Club, known as Tract 350, from the capital improvement fund as follows: 10 percent for public safety capital needs and 90 percent to fund a swimming pool project?

City Council approved adding the questions at its Feb. 23 meeting.

These two ballot questions are the second and third steps of the city’s five-step program to pay for a new pool.

The first step was the $1.3 million donation the city received in 2019 to go toward the pool.

The fourth step will be asking council to approve an ordinance that puts excess revenues toward the project for four fiscal years following its approval. The fifth step would be another ballot question asking for the remaining balance to be paid for from the capital improvement fund.

The voting center will be open for early voting from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 3, 7, 8, 9, 10, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 4, 5, 6 and 11.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Taylour Tedder
Council picks Tedder as city manager
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A new city manager could be coming to town after City Council unanimously approved extending a conditional job offer to Taylour Tedder during a special meeting Wednesday, May 19.

City Council unanimously approved a contract with Brittany Walker, officially making her the fu ...
City attorney’s contract approved
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

It’s official. Brittany Walker is the new city attorney. City Council unanimously approved her negotiated contract during a special meeting Wednesday, May 19.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mathew Fox is a candidate running for City Council ...
Candidates share vision for city, council
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Local residents will be asked to select a new City Council member and weigh in on several ballot questions regarding financing options for a new pool during the June 15 general election.

(Boulder Business Development) More than 50 stuffed animals were donated by members of the Boul ...
Businesses bear witness to trauma program’s success
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder Business Development recently donated about 50 teddy bears and stuffed animals to Boulder City Fire Department for its Teddy Bear Trauma program.

City Council is keeping its regular meetings at 7 p.m. even though some members want to explore ...
Proposal to change council meeting time fails
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council meetings will continue to start at 7 p.m., even though some members would like them to start earlier.

Boulder City Municipal Airport City Council introduced a bill for new fuel standards for the Bo ...
Council aims to adopt new airport fuel standards
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The fuel standards for Boulder City Municipal Airport are back on the table as City Council will discuss them at a meeting in June.

The city is holding a public meeting from 4-5:30 p.m. today about the access road for the propo ...
Train museum access road to be discussed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Boulder City community will have an opportunity to weigh in on a new road for the proposed expansion of the Nevada State Railroad Museum at a public meeting this afternoon.

 
Police officers promoted
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City Police Department promoted four officers and swore in another during a special ceremony May 6.