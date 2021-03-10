45°F
weather icon Overcast
Boulder City NV
News

Police to add lieutenant spots

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
March 10, 2021 - 3:00 pm
 
Updated March 10, 2021 - 3:52 pm
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City Police officer Brandon Blake and public ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City Police officer Brandon Blake and public safety dispatcher Paige Schultz prepare to be sworn in Tuesday, March 9, at the regular City Council meeting.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review City Council unanimously approved making Tami McKay t ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review City Council unanimously approved making Tami McKay the acting city clerk until a permanent replacement is found.

The Boulder City Police Department is adding two lieutenant positions to better serve the community and its officers.

“It’s something we need,” said Police Chief Tim Shea at Tuesday’s, March 9, City Council meeting. “It’s something we should have. We can do it without … any additional money, and we don’t have to hire any additional people.”

Shea said police departments usually have three levels of management. The first is a supervisor responsible for overseeing the police officers and detectives. The second level is a middle manager who is responsible for ensuring all the policies and directives are being carried out.

“They are essential for equipment management, research and procurement, procedure development and oversight and all those things that make the system really work,” he said.

The third level is the executive level and that sets the direction for the whole department.

Currently, the police department does not have any middle manager positions, so the sergeants report directly to the chief.

Sgt. Aaron Johnson said his counterparts across the valley, who are captains and lieutenants, are “shocked” when they hear that he and the other sergeants report directly to Chief Shea.

Shea said Boulder City had the three levels of management for about 40 years, but when he started almost five years ago there were just four sergeants running the department.

“This has been an ongoing process,” he said. “I’m to the point now where I believe that the mid-manager positions are absolutely critical, especially now since I’m the only executive person left.”

Shea said his plan is to take two sergeant positions already approved for additional duty pay and make them the base salary lieutenant positions.

“If assigned one of those positions, you have 10 percent added to your salary. … So the sergeants that would move into those lieutenant positions after the selection process … Their pay stays exactly the same,” he said.

Johnson said the lieutenant positions would also help the entire department’s professional development.

“I am a candidate for the 285th session of the FBI National Academy,” he said. “To get selected for that, I had to put my application in and I had to receive a waiver of special approval from the FBI … because I had the rank of sergeant and not lieutenant. The experience was there. The education was there. The fitness is there, but I did not have the rank.”

Additionally, Johnson said the Nevada Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training will not issue management level certificates to anyone in the Boulder City Police Department because there aren’t any management level positions even if they have fulfilled all the other requirements.

“Currently our chief of police is not eligible to receive an executive level certificate because he does not lead managers,” he added.

Shea said by adding lieutenants the department would also be in a better position to hire a police chief internally. That hasn’t been done in 20 years.

“That’s pretty unusual. … The internal people can’t qualify,” he said. “There is no career development program for them. They have nowhere to go. If they make sergeant, that is it.”

Councilwoman Judy Hoskins asked how this would affect the current officers and how the lieutenants would be chosen.

Shea said there would be a formal selection process similar to the one for sergeants.

“The sergeants understand that the positions they are currently in will go away, and they may not be the person moving up to it. … They all understand that’s what may happen and that’s fine,” he said. “They understand the department needs it more than the individual does.”

Councilman James Howard Adams asked how these new positions would affect the More Cops funding the city receives.

Shea said they wouldn’t affect that funding at all.

“These positions remain general fund positions,” he said.

All the council members thanked Shea and Johnson for their presentation and for the hard work of all the officers. They unanimously approved the lieutenant positions and an amendment to the Police Supervisors Bargaining Unit agreement for them.

Council also unanimously approved making Deputy City Clerk Tami McKay the acting city clerk until a new full-time one is hired. As the acting city clerk, McKay’s biweekly salary will be $5,531.64 and she will receive all the other benefits of the position.

McManus said that salary was at the level of the previous city clerk.

“That has frequently been the process that’s used until the appointment of … a permanent city clerk, wherein the salary would be determined by a majority vote of the council at that time,” he said.

“I’m happy to serve as acting city clerk. … Thank you for the opportunity,” McKay said.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Todd Cook, owner of Boulder City Brewing Co., has sta ...
COVID: Impact of virus touches all
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A year ago everything changed when COVID-19 became a daily part of life.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review More than 8 million people visited Lake Mead National ...
Lake Mead gains favor among visitors
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

More than 8 million people visited Lake Mead National Recreation Area last year, moving it to the fifth most visited National Park Service site in the country.

Tina Ransom
Some more new slang words to remember
By Tina Ranson Boulder City Police

This week we will dip our toes into this year’s English slang and a whole new generation of words to keep up with:

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Local crossing guards are back in action helping stud ...
Students, teachers excited to head back to school
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

For the first time in almost a year Clark County School District students are back on campus in Boulder City.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Decisions about filling the open city clerk position ...
Council to decide on city clerk position
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Decisions about filling the open city clerk position could be made next week when City Council considers several items about the process.

People ages 65 and older and some community support and frontline staff can now receive the COV ...
Vaccine offerings expanded
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City has expanded its COVID-19 vaccine offerings and now community support and frontline staff members as well as people ages 65 and up can receive them in town.

Steve Morris
Hearing set on ex-staffs claims of improper notice
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Two former employees are asking a Nevada District Court judge to rule on their claim of improper notice for a meeting last year to discuss terminating their employment contracts.

Jill Rowland-Lagan
State’s efforts shine spotlight on Boulder City
By Jill Rowland-Lagan The Business of Tourism

In a day in the life of a Boulder City resident, he or she is so involved with tasks and daily activities that they probably wouldn’t think about how the state advertises Nevada to the nation and around the world. However, for some volunteers and state employees, this is at the top of their to-do list. Much like individual business owners budget and plan their advertising campaigns each year, the state of Nevada does so as well.

 
City clerk fired
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A somber mood was at City Hall Tuesday evening as City Council fired longtime City Clerk Lorene Krumm despite many people calling in to support her and express their disagreement with the action.