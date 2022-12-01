55°F
News

Police investigate Thanksgiving shooting

By Boulder City Review
November 30, 2022 - 5:07 pm
 
Getty images
Getty images

Police responded to a call of shots fired at 10:48 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, in the 1000 block of Boulder City Parkway, said Lisa LaPlante, communications manager.

A man was shot in his right foot outside of the 7-Eleven. Officers placed a tourniquet on the man at 11:53 p.m. and he was taken to the hospital.

According to a police dispatch report, the victim did not want to speak to officers about what happened, but told medical personnel that an unknown man held a gun to his head.

The report stated that no arrests have been made at this time.

LaPlante said the incident is under investigation.

