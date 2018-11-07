Police can help properly dispose prescription drugs

I am focusing this week on medication disposal and specifically the drop box located in the police station’s lobby at 1005 Arizona St.

I am focusing this week on medication disposal and specifically the drop box located in the police station’s lobby at 1005 Arizona St.

When disposing of prescription medications please do the following: Get a large zipper top or other type plastic bag and empty every pill or capsule into the same bag. Take the pill bottles and dispose of them in your own recycling or other trash receptacle.

I recommend you remove the labels from each and stick them to a piece of paper that can easily go through a shredder or be burned. It is best to remove them to prevent someone from getting information on the medication type and/or names of the persons they were prescribed to.

Do not dispose of syringes of any type/with or without needles, over-the-counter medications, alcohol, peroxide, bandages, tapes or other items used in home medical care. No liquid medications like insulin or anything in vials or bottles can be accepted. These fluids can be drained into coffee grounds or sawdust and disposed of with your regular weekly trash.

Glass vials and bottles are easily broken and cause hazards for our personnel responsible for the disposal of the medications.

Thank you so much to the resident that sent me the email and additional information to be included with the ongoing series I am currently working on. There were many good points and I will be sure to add them when I get to that part of the series. With limited space in the paper, I have determined it is easier to break the information down. I appreciate all the great feedback and know there is a wealth of knowledge out there that does nothing but enhance the safety and security information I try to include each week.

Oct. 25. Suspicious vehicle: The caller is concerned about a truck and trailer parked down the road and believes someone could be living in it at 2:39 p.m. in the area of Keys and Pacifica Drive.

See person: The lobby contact is regarding a man at a local coffee shop wearing a fake beard and giving “odd” looks to people at 7:09 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: The owner of the truck and trailer developed a serious illness while on vacation and has been hospitalized and/or bedridden since. The vehicle will be moved as soon as he is able.

Oct. 26. Trespassing: A man calls regarding his girlfriend and a “strange-acting” man that blocked her vehicle from leaving early in the morning at 6:53 a.m. in the 800 block of Clarice Lane.

Petty theft: Several contacts with the same residentially challenged woman culminate with a dine-and-dash, which is the last straw for the day at 12:14 p.m. in the 800 block of Buchanan Boulevard.

Thought for the day: I feel your frustration but making threats only reverses the focus from the offender to you.

Oct. 27. Vagrant: The caller reports a subject going inside a vacant residence at 1:50 a.m. in the 800 block of Benita Place.

Drunk: The intoxicated patron causes turmoil at several establishments before getting a one-way ride to a more secure location at 10:59 p.m. in the 400 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: The suspicious squatter swears he is acting on behalf of the remodeling company but may be facing future charges.

Oct. 28. Suspicious: The caller reports stopping for a man in a dark-colored car and he held up several nude pictures as he passed at 4:54 p.m. in the 1300 block of Arizona Street.

911: The hotel patron evidently believes that not having their room cleaned is an emergency at 7:48 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: Some days the calls surprise even us.

Oct. 29. Vehicle burglary: The caller reports several thousand dollars in work tools taken during the night along with ignition and steering column damage at 9:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Fairway Drive.

Civil: The subject comes to the lobby to report a maintenance man working for the property management entered his apartment without notice at 5:23 p.m. in the 800 block of Del Rey Drive.

Thought for the day: I have nothing but contempt for thieves.

Oct. 30. Vagrant: Officers receive a report of a subject sleeping in the patio area at 5:21 a.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Suspicious: Officers are called to the side of the road and report a found weapon at 3:36 p.m. in the area of mile marker 9 on Interstate 11.

Thought for the day: The toy gun is sporting a real bullet and looks surprisingly realistic.

Oct. 31. Suspicious: The new thermos sitting on the curb is the cause of much concern at 7:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Hit and run: The pickup with Utah plates hits a parked vehicle and the witness provides a license plate number at 11:51 p.m. in the 700 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: It’s sad to see people have to be so jumpy over relatively minimal things but that’s the way of the world we live in currently.

Call(s) of the week: Suspicious: The callers report a man crawling across the lanes of traffic (literally) and then laying on the side of the road with a clear bottle of an unknown liquid in his hand at 4:01 p.m. Oct. 28 in the area of U.S. Highway 95 and Interstate 11.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.

1005 Arizona St., Boulder City, NV 89005