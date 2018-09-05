Police Blotter, Sept. 6

Aug. 28, 8:24 a.m.

Officers assisted a homeowner in removing a wild rabbit.

Aug. 28, 9:10 a.m.

A woman told the police that her neighbor started his car every day at 6 a.m. He lets it idle for about 15 minutes before he revs it up and speeds down the street. The woman said the car has a very loud muffler and she does not like the loud noise that early in the morning. She also said she was worried about animals.

Aug. 28, 3:49 p.m.

Officers received a report that someone had come home from work and found their house ransacked. They determined that sometime between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. someone had broken out a pane of glass next to the door, reached in and unlocked the door. The bedroom was ransacked and two ladies’ watches with diamonds on them had been stolen. The officers found that several neighbors were home all day but none had noticed anyone suspicious.

Aug. 29, 12:29 a.m.

A woman called and said she heard someone knocking on her door every night, and it had gone on for weeks.

Aug. 30, 11:08 a.m.

Officers warned a subject about walking in the roadway while talking on the phone and leaving groceries in a cart that was also in the roadway.

Aug. 30, 4:23 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man with his shirt off who was outside screaming.

Aug. 30, 11:56 p.m.

Officers received a report of man who was sitting on a black vehicle, drinking and causing a scene. He was kicking things, dancing around and being loud.

Aug. 31, 7 p.m.

A man called the police about problems with his neighbor. He said that for the entire week he had broken plates in his driveway. His neighbor came to the caller’s residence and said he wanted his plates back or “blood will be spilled.” He then came back and tried to hit the caller’s roommate.

Aug. 31, 7:50 p.m.

A woman called the police and said she heard two gunshots. Officers investigated and found a witness who saw fireworks in the area.

Sept. 1, 6:55 a.m.

A caller reported that it looked like a water line had broken on the roof of a business and that water was running down the building. Officers learned it was a fountain/decoration and there was no need for the water department to come out.

Sept. 1, 2:09 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of juveniles running around on the roof of a building and refusing to come down. About 12 minutes later, officers arrived and found that the juveniles were no longer there. There was no damage and officers attempted to locate them.

Sept. 1, 7:06 p.m.

The fire department received a report of a fire in the desert. The caller could only see smoke and could not tell if anyone was around. They found eight starting points for the fires that were all embers and smoke but no flames. They said it looked like someone was walking and lighting little bushes on fire. By 7:43 p.m., all the hazards were cleared.

Sept. 1, 8:57 p.m.

Officers received a report of some dogs that had been outside barking for five hours. Officers responded and found no one home. They left a message on the owner’s voicemail and a warning on the gate about violating the town’s noise nuisance ordinance.

Sept. 1, 10:45 p.m.

Officers received a report that there were nine teenagers outside, playing football and being loud. One of them was also climbing a telephone pole. Officers contacted the parents and advised them to keep the juveniles inside.

Sept. 2, 11 a.m.

Officers responded to sheep in the road and in a parking lot. Four minutes later, the sheep were back in the park.

Sept. 2, 11:09 p.m

A man called the police and said he thought his roommate had stolen a roll of quarters from him. Officers spoke to the roommate, who said he thought the quarters had been misplaced and that the two of them had agreed to look for them together. The roommate was under the impression that the quarters were missing.

Sept. 3, 7:05 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man in his late 20s who was in the desert near the cell towers. He was carrying a rifle with a scope on it. Officers attempted to locate him in different parts of the desert for 4o minutes.