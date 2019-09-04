Police Blotter, Sept. 4

Aug. 27, 5:31 a.m.

Officers received a report of a man who was throwing metal stakes at the side of his building.

Aug. 27, 1:19 p.m.

Dispatch received a 911 call from a cell phone. The man on the line said he was blind, and he wasn’t sure why his phone kept dialing 911. He said he was fine and did not need help.

Aug. 27, 4:14 p.m.

Officers received a report of five juveniles were at the pool, kicking doors and slamming against the vending machines. The caller wanted them trespassed or told not to return.

Aug. 27, 4:44 p.m.

A woman called the police because she locked her 2-year-old grandson and her dog inside her car. The car was running, and the air conditioning was on. Officers responded and were able to get the dog to hit the unlock button.

Aug. 28, 7:06 a.m.

Someone called the police and said there were homeless people at a restaurant and one of them was taking a shower there. Officers responded and warned the subject.

Aug. 28, 1:59 p.m.

A woman called the police and said a man hit her in the back and then left in a white vehicle.

Aug. 29, 4:22 a.m.

Someone called the police and asked for a patient to be removed from the emergency room. The caller said the man was being uncooperative, causing a disturbance and acting strangely. Officers responded but the man had already left.

Aug. 30, 12:56 a.m.

Officers received a report of someone who was pacing back and forth in Sundial Park. The caller could not see enough to get give a description.

Aug. 30, 4:25 a.m.

Officers received a report of a man who was crouched next to a white box in front of the old location for Vinny’s Pizza. They responded and found out the man was sitting next to an old newspaper machine.

Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m.

A woman called the police and said her husband was choking. While she was on the line, he got rid of the obstruction and was breathing, coughing and talking. They refused medical and were advised to call back if anything changed.

Aug. 31, 2:01 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man who was driving past a lemonade stand run by children. He was trying to get them to come into his vehicle. Officers responded and determined the man had made lewd comments a woman there but not the children.

Sept. 1, 3:35 p.m.

A man called the police and said his wife’s $2,000 ring was gone.

Sept. 1, 8:32 p.m.

Officers received a report about a woman at business who had gone into the restroom and saw another woman in there who was possibly doing drugs. Officers responded but did not find her.

Sept. 1, 9:24 p.m.

Someone called the police and said several subjects had their flashlights out and were possible doing drugs. The caller could not give a description of them. Officers responded and determined they had been collecting water bottles from the trash.

Sept. 2, 10:09 a.m.

Officers received a report of a medium-sized tortoise in someone’s yard. They responded, but the tortoise was someone’s pet, and it had been returned to the owner.

Sept. 2, 5:56 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man who was exposing himself and urinating on the ground. They responded and warned him on doing that. The man was homeless and said he thought he had been far enough off the road and hidden behind a bush. Officers said he was cooperative.