Police Blotter, Sept. 27

Sept. 18, 7:39 a.m.

Officers received a report that a toy hauler and quadrunner had been taken during the night from a local detail shop. They were behind a locked gate, but there was no camera coverage. There was no record of the codes that had been entered to open the gate.

Sept. 18, 2:04 p.m.

A man called and said that the day before a woman had threatened to cut off his hand. Officers learned he had been suspended from work because of his actions and he said he felt wronged by the employer. The woman allegedly threatened him after he patted her back. The officers advised him to call the police if he feels threatened.

Sept. 18, 8:57 p.m.

Officers received a report that a semitruck with a flatbed trailer had run over a transformer, lighting it on fire. Power was out in the area, and the fire was cleared less than 10 minutes later.

Sept. 19, 10:27 a.m.

Officers received a report that an employee threatened another employee. He said he was going to get a gun and kill the person. There were no witnesses.

Sept. 20, 2:17 p.m.

Officers received a report that someone’s house had been broken into. The owner had been at work since approximately 10 a.m. and found glass all over the laundry room upon returning home. The bedroom was also torn apart.

Sept. 21, 4:29 p.m.

A man called and said his ex-girlfriend had pulled a knife on him while they were at the park. He wanted to speak to an officer about filing charges against her.

Sept. 21, 6:34 p.m.

Someone called the police and reported that two male juveniles were carrying a large desert tortoise. Officers found the boys and advised them to take the tortoise back to where they found it and point it in the direction of the desert.

Sept. 21, 6:49 p.m.

Officers received a report of yelling and possible five or six gunshots behind a residence between the cemetery and the church. They were several more reports of gunshots or fireworks. Officers then found a witness who had seen multiple fireworks set off in the area.

Sept. 22, 1:46 p.m.

A man called the police and was angry because someone accessed the desert behind his home. He said he confronted the jeep driver and passenger, who drove past the sign that stated no motorized vehicles were allowed. He said he videotaped the driver, who went over the curb. He did engage them in a conversation. He said they saw him and then confronted him. The caller wanted to issue a citation and take it as far into the court system as possible.

Sept. 22, 8:37 p.m.

Officers received a report that someone’s son was beating on the door. When they arrived they found the son naked and yelling threats. There were no weapons, but he appeared to be on drugs. Officers trespassed him and he was given clothes, food and a bus pass. He left the residence and went to the bus stop.

Sept. 23, 10:32 a.m.

Officers received a report of a woman who had been screaming for several hours. The caller said she was screaming about men and how bad they are. There wasn’t anybody else at the scene. Officers investigated and learned the woman had been yelling at the television. She said she would attempt to quiet down.

Sept. 23, 11:09 a.m.

Someone called the police and said there was a baby bighorn sheep by itself. It was not injured and not on the highway. The caller was just concerned for the sheep’s well-being since it was alone. The Nevada Department of Wildlife was contacted and advised to leave the sheep alone because the herd usually comes back.

Sept. 23, 6 p.m.

The fire department received a call about a fire at an apartment. It was at the back side of the apartment and someone put it out with water from hose before they arrived. The police also arrived on the scene and a witness told them that two juveniles had set the fire. The officers were unable to locate them.

Sept. 24, 7:27 p.m.

Officers received a report that a black truck with no lights on was loading construction items from the new homes being built. Officers located the truck and the subjects inside it appeared to be filming. They found out they were taking pictures of the full moon and would be there for another 30 minutes.