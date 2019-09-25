Police Blotter, Sept. 26

Sept. 17, 10:22 a.m.

A man in a wheelchair called the police and said he had been receiving threats from another man in a wheelchair. Officers responded and determined nothing criminal had happened.

Sept. 17, 3:48 p.m.

A man called the police and said his insurance company spelled his name wrong on his card. He said he couldn’t get medication with the error. He was yelling and said he wanted something done because his phone was getting shutting off and other things were happening because of it.

Sept. 17, 4:07 p.m.

A man said police officers were accusing him of stealing a trash can, and he had not. He also said they thought he is crazy and he said he is not. Dispatch advised him not to call 911 for nonemergencies as it was a crime to do so.

Sept. 17, 8:41 p.m.

Officers received a report of man who was threatening to blow someone’s head off “if this ever happens again.” They responded and determined the man had a shotgun. Officers secured him and the gun. Not shots were fired.

Sept. 18, 8:58 a.m.

Someone from Garrett Junior High School called the police to check a water bottle that a student had brought in. The caller thought it was filled with alcohol.

Sept. 19, 10: 38 a.m.

A woman called the police and said she could not find her 3-year-old son. He had been playing in the living room 20 minutes prior. Four minutes later, he was found at a neighbor’s house. She told officers her son had learned how to open the door locks the week before and had let himself out. She said she would buy childproof locks to deter him.

Sept. 19, 11:02 a.m.

Officers received a report of a 14-year-old boy who was vandalizing a vehicle. Officers arrived and found his mom was yelling at him and his father sitting on him. They determined he had hit the vehicle with a baseball bat. The boy was detained and then released to his mom.

Sept. 20, 8:42 a.m.

A woman called the police and said a man had been screaming all morning and she could hear it from her residence. She said she had also seen him driving his vehicle and had almost hit her car. Officers responded. She told them she wanted to press charges against him because he had been disturbing her peace.

Sept. 21, 7:20 a.m.

A man called the police and said someone put glue in a keyhole at his house. He said he thought it was his neighbor who has been harassing him. Officers contacted his landlord, who said they had been fighting for months and that the maintenance crew would fix the door handle.

Sept. 22, 3:29 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of a someone screaming five times. Officers responded and found three teenage boys who were yelling at the television. There were no issues.

Sept. 22, 11:02 p.m.

A man called the police and said someone had thrown a rock through the front window of his residence. He said he also saw his ex-girlfriend’s truck leaving the area. Officers responded and located the woman, who was put into custody of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Sept. 23, 6:24 p.m.

Officers received a report of a 2-year-old boy who was wearing a green shirt and no pants. He was trying to run into the roadway. There were also people trying to stop him. Four minutes later a girl on a bike was also there trying to stop him. Twelve minutes later the boy’s mother and uncle were at the scene.