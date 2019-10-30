42°F
News

Police Blotter, Oct. 31

By Boulder City Review
October 30, 2019 - 3:25 pm
 

Oct. 22, 12:20 a.m.

Officers received a report of a man who was walking along U.S. Highway 95 with a shopping cart.

Oct. 22, 4:45 p.m.

A man called the police and said his girlfriend was drunk, and he wanted her removed from the house. He said she lives there and had “been causing a ruckus.”

Oct. 23, 12:53 p.m.

Officers received a report that five guns were missing from someone’s home.

Oct. 23, 1:45 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man who was sitting in his car, talking to himself and flipping off a building. They responded and found out he was traveling to Arizona and out of gas and money. He was given a gas card from Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

Oct. 23, 6:43 p.m.

Officers responded to a woman who said she had burns all over her arms. She said someone may have poured something on her. An ambulance was also sent to her location. Officers found out there had been a verbal dispute, and the hot water was not intentionally thrown on her. The parties separated for the evening.

Oct. 25, 1 a.m.

Someone called the police and said some noises were coming from an alley. The noises were described as someone pulling a wagon or cutting fences. Officers responded and found no one in the alley.

Oct. 25, 11:35 a.m.

Numerous callers reported that the gas tank on a vehicle had exploded. The vehicle was on U.S. Highway 93 on the Arizona side. Everyone was safe. Approximately 14 minutes later, the vehicle was completely engulfed. Water was on the fire two minutes later.

Oct. 25, 12:27 p.m.

Officers received a report of an airplane that had driven off the runway and crashed into a fence. There was no fire, and there were no injuries.

Oct. 25, 1:17 p.m.

A woman picked up the phone when she heard the dispatcher. She said she was fine, and her phone had possibly overheated. She said she couldn’t get the buttons on it to work.

Oct. 26, 12:06 a.m.

Officers received a report of two male juveniles who were skateboarding loudly outside. They responded, and the juveniles said they would go home.

Oct. 26, 7:18 a.m.

Someone reported that a man and woman had been sleeping in a park for more than a week. They had left garbage and bedding there.

Oct. 26. 10:32 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of two girls who were walking into an alley and had what looked like a gun in one of their backpacks. They found out it was a BB gun and warned them about the dangers of having a firearm. The girls then went home.

Oct. 26, 1 p.m.

Officers received a report of sheep that were in the road and blocking traffic.

Oct. 26, 3:10 p.m.

Someone called the police and said a man was yelling at people and telling them he was going to kill them. The caller did not see any weapons.

Oct. 27, 10:17 a.m.

An employee called the police and said some possible drugs were found when the store was opened. Officers responded, and the employee told them there was a white powdery substance found in a plastic bag and a cut straw. A heavy police presence was requested from 2:30-4:40 a.m. Officers determined the white substance was actually residue and advised the employee to throw it away. It did not need to be destroyed.

Oct. 27, 12:58 p.m.

Dispatch received a call that was an infant on the phone. They called back, and the baby’s mom said she was trying to find ways to successfully lock all of her Apple devices.

Oct. 28, 3:32 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of someone who was in another person’s backyard. They found no one there and determined the high winds made it seem like a person was there.

Oct. 28, 10:04 a.m.

Someone called the police and reported that a woman had walked out of a store with a cart full of groceries she had not paid for. Officers responded and detained the woman. But they ended up letting her go because the caller could not identify the stolen items. They also trespassed her.

