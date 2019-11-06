Police Blotter, Nov. 7

Oct. 29, 2:18 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man who was on an all-terrain vehicle. He drove toward the desert with a rifle and bag.

Oct. 30, 1 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of a woman screaming for help. They found a man and woman who were both “highly” intoxicated and “uncooperative” and said they had been practicing self-defense. The woman had an outstanding warrant with the Henderson Police Department for a felony DUI. They responded and took her into custody. The man was angry and made several threats to the officers, including saying that if he had a gun he would shoot all of them. The officers told him to get some rest and that he could bail the woman out in the morning.

Oct. 30, 5:35 a.m.

Someone called the police and said a man was in the middle of the road, screaming that he was ready to die. He also had some kind of staff in his hand.

Oct. 30, 9:54 p.m.

An Uber driver called and said a female passenger had told him about a fight with her husband where he had pulled a knife on her. She told the driver that she did not want the police department involved. Officers responded to the woman’s address and determined there was no crime. The woman had been telling the driver about an incident in the Philippines and that she was currently having marital problems.

Oct. 31, 12:08 p.m.

Someone reported that six male sheep were getting ready to cross the road and fight. An officer responded and found the sheep were grazing near the highway but “not looking to cross.”

Oct. 31, 8:25 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of several juveniles in a parking lot who had a few kids surrounded and were threatening to beat them up. There was also a report that one of them had a pocketknife. The officers talked to the juveniles, who said they had gone to a store and the boy who had pulled a knife said he thought they were going to jump him. He told them that if they were going to do that then he was going to stab each of them. The boy who pulled the knife was not at the scene, and the juveniles did not want to press charges.

Nov. 1, 3:04 a.m.

The fire department responded to a recreational vehicle that was engulfed in flames. About half an hour later, the fire was out.

Nov. 1, 9:54 p.m.

Officers received a report of several juveniles who were smoking marijuana. One was wearing a white hoodie, and another was wearing a mask.

Nov. 2, 8:57 a.m.

Officers received a report of a man who had a blowtorch and was opening manholes.

Nov. 2, 11:18 p.m.

Someone called the police and said a man had been walking in the desert since the day before. The caller said he was out of it and poorly dressed for the elements. The man told officers he had been walking in the desert because his car had broken down on the other side of the mountain.

Nov. 3, 7 a.m.

Officers received a report of someone staying inside the old hangar. The caller told police the metal sheeting on the outside of the building had been pulled back, and several personal vehicles were parked inside. Officers and the public works department responded to secure the building and determined the police seals there had been broken.

Nov. 4, 6:20 p.m.

A man called and said someone had thrown a rock at his vehicle. Officers responded and found the suspect, who said he had thrown a piece of bread and it had not hit the vehicle. There were bread pieces on the roadway. The man looked at his vehicle and determined it had not been damaged.

Nov. 4, 8:29 p.m.

A woman called and said her friend called her and said a man was banging on her door. She was in the shower and couldn’t see the person but was begging for her friend to help. Officers responded and found damage to the front door. They entered the house and talked to the woman. She said the man lives there, but he was highly intoxicated and she wouldn’t let him in the house.