Police Blotter, Nov. 29

Nov. 20, 8:45 a.m.

Someone requested a welfare check for an elderly male neighbor because bags had been outside his car since the night before and he had been having health problems recently.

Nov. 20, 11:17 a.m.

A man called the police and said someone called him and asked if an employee worked at the business. The caller said the employee was a rapist and that someone was coming to arrest him.

Nov. 20, 3:08 p.m.

Someone called the police and reported that an abandoned refrigerator was on the side of the soccer field at the high school. The caller was concerned for the safety of children, who were nearby at the tennis courts. Officers responded and turned it toward the wall, so no one get into it. They found it belonged to the school and had “Class of 2009” written on it.

Nov. 21, 8:32 a.m.

Officers received a report that a woman had locked her keys in the car as well as her kids and dogs. Officers and a tow truck responded and found the children were not in distress.

Nov. 21, 5 p.m.

Officers received a report that someone was driving a go-kart with a child. The caller said the driver had been racing around the area for the past couple of hours and was possibly headed into the desert. Approximately seven minutes later, the officer found them in desert and they were going to push the go-kart back home.

Nov. 21, 10:33 p.m.

Someone reported that a man was outside his house, sawing and making lots of noise. Officers contacted him and he agreed to stop for the night.

Nov. 22, 3:16 p.m.

A man said chunks of cement were either being thrown or falling off a bridge. One had hit his car. Officers directed him to Nevada Highway Patrol. They did not find anyone on the bridge.

Nov. 23, 7:34 a.m.

Officers received a report that someone’s car had been hit while it had been parked on the street overnight. The caller said the car had been moved slightly before realizing it had been damaged. There was debris where it had been parked.

Nov. 23, 11:12 a.m.

A woman called and said she found her shed door open and approximately $100 of items were taken. She said she thought it happened during the day because the shed door is very noisy believed it would have woken her or alerted her dog if it had happened at night. She wanted to speak to an officer.

Nov. 23, 10:38 p.m.

Officers received a report that someone had crawled into a house through a window. They responded and found that it was a group of teenagers and everything was OK.

Nov. 24, 12:42 p.m.

Someone reported a homeless man, who was shirtless and sleeping behind a business. He was not causing a disturbance.

Nov. 24, 1:57 p.m.

A woman called the police and said her granddaughter was missing from Henderson. She said she thought she might be in Boulder City at her mother’s house. She had last been reported missing Nov. 5. The grandmother wanted to speak to an officer. Officers searched her mother’s house and did not find the girl.

Nov. 25, 9:21 a.m.

Officers received a report that a turtle was in a woman’s yard. Officers took the turtle to the animal shelter.

Nov. 25, 11:14 a.m.

Officers received a report that a man was spraying something on a sidewalk. Officers investigated and found out he was spraying weeds and clearing debris. He said the city does not maintain the sidewalk and he takes care of it himself once a year.

Nov. 25, 6:11 p.m.

Officers received multiple calls about a possible rollover accident. One man was trapped and need to be extricated from the wreck. Approximately 25 minutes later, rescue crews had him out.

Nov. 26, 8:17 a.m.

A man came into the police station about an eBay transaction. He said he sold a set of oven hinges to someone who later requested a refund. When the items were returned, the man said they were not the same hinges that he had sold to the buyer. Officers advised him it was a civil issue.

Nov. 26, 6:46 p.m.

Officers found someone in a dumpster.