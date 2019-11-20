Police Blotter, Nov. 21

Nov. 12, 3:52 a.m.

A man who was on foot called the police and said his motorcycle ran out of gas at the traffic light at Veterans Memorial Drive. He said he went to get gas for it and it was gone when he came back.

Nov. 12, 10:06 a.m.

Officers received a report of guns being stolen out of the back of someone’s truck while at a friend’s house.

Nov. 12, 4:58 p.m.

Officers received a report of man who had his motorized wheelchair in the middle of the street. He was naked from the waist down. They responded and talked to some pedestrians who said they did not see anything.

Nov. 13, 5:03 p.m.

Someone called the police and said there was a rooster running loose on the road divider.

Nov. 14, 3:28 p.m.

A man told the police a nude man had broken into a residence and appeared to be living there.

Nov. 14, 4:44 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man who was wearing a hoodie and going up to children at a park and staring at them, which was making them uncomfortable.

Nov. 15, 11:16 a.m.

A man called the police and someone had spray painted his pickup truck the night before. He refused to file a report and was able to have a car detailer remove the paint. He told the officers if he found out who did it, he would “put them in the hospital.”

Nov. 15, 1:56 p.m.

Officers received a report of man sitting in front of a business. He wasn’t wearing a shirt and had duffel bags with him. They responded and he put his shirt on.

Nov. 15, 5:59 p.m.

Someone called and said a woman had urinated on a Coors Light beer display inside a store. The caller wanted her trespassed.

Nov. 16, 11:06 a.m

An ambulance was dispatched to an accident where someone had driven a motorcycle into a wall. The driver was injured and taken to the hospital.

Nov. 16, 12:06 p.m.

Someone came into the police station to discuss a disturbance that happened near the pond the night before. Officers advised the person that it was a not a crime to be a minority or in a public park.

Nov. 16, 6:26 p.m.

A woman called and said a man had stumbled into the road in front of her car and rolled onto the sidewalk. She said the man then started walking toward the golf course tent area. Officers made contact with the man, who was intoxicated. His wife was sober and she agreed to take him home because the man was not cooperating. They warned him about public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Nov. 16, 7:21 p.m.

Officers received a report of multiple juveniles who were under a slide at Del Prado Park. It looked like they were trying to start a fire. Officers responded and found out a lady had dropped her phone and the subject was using his lighter to help her find it.

Nov. 17, 3:28 p.m.

Someone called and said some people had been working on a motorcycle and revving it all day. Officers responded and heard no motorcycle noise in the area.

Nov. 18, 12:18 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of a man who was hitting a box truck. Four minutes later, he was standing on the truck.

Nov. 18, 1:51 a.m.

A man called the police and said he could hear his neighbor throwing rocks at his house.

Nov. 19, 6:10 a.m.

Officers received a report of an older woman who was attempting to flag down people on the side of the road. They responded and spoke with her. She said she was late to work and no buses had come by.