News

Police Blotter, Nov. 14.

By Boulder City Review
November 13, 2019 - 3:19 pm
 

Nov. 5, 10:16 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of a man who was throwing rocks and yelling at people.

Nov. 5, 2:35 p.m.

A man was sleeping by a dumpster. He told officers he couldn’t move because he had a broken foot. The owner of the property wanted him trespassed.

Nov. 5, 4:02 p.m.

Officers received a report that a 3-foot-tall flamingo was running around the cemetery. The caller said it looked domesticated.

Nov. 6, 8:46 a.m.

Someone called the police and said there was a man lying down on the bike path. He was passed out and had a cigarette lighter in one of his hands. Officers responded and the man denied medical help. They gave him a bus pass and advised him to follow the path to the bus stop.

Nov. 6, 11:12 p.m.

Officers received a report of several teenagers who were on top of some cars and jumping between them.

Nov. 8, 2:38 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of a man who was in front of a business, causing a disturbance and videotaping customers. When they arrived the manager told them he had left on his bicycle.

Nov. 8, 5:34 p.m.

Someone called the police and reported that some juveniles were loitering near the pool and it looked like they were trying to light a trash can on fire.

Nov. 9, 5:42 a.m.

A woman called and said her vehicle had been stolen out of her garage the night before. Officers found the vehicle at the Hoover Dam Lodge. It was secure and nothing appeared to be missing. They determined her cousin had it and it was not stolen.

Nov. 9, 1:13 p.m.

The police department received a call from an anonymous person who said someone was racing a motorcycle up and down the street at high rates speed. Officers responded and the man told them he was not racing, but he would “tone it down.”

Nov. 9, 3:23 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of UPS truck hitting a parked trailer. There were no injuries but the streets department came to the scene to clean up an oil spill in the road.

Nov. 9, 4:34 p.m.

Someone called the police and said a large bullmastiff was running around with several coyotes.

Nov. 10, 10:51 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of a man who was lying down on the side of the road. He was lying on gravel and wearing cowboy boots with his legs crossed.

Nov. 10, 8:03 p.m.

The police department responded to the report of a fire at the tennis courts. Three juveniles set some sweatshirts on fire and then ran off. The fire was out five minutes later.

Nov. 10, 10:04 p.m.

A woman called the police and said a man was urinating in public and yelling at her. She told officers she saw him urinating and told him to stop. Then he started using profanity against her. He left the area and she did not want to prosecute him. Officers located the man, who denied urinating. He said she yelled at him when he got out of his car so he yelled back.

