Police Blotter, May 9

April 30, 4:35 a.m.

Officers received a report of someone who heard a “knocking” in the backyard and was requesting officers to come check it out. The caller warned there was a lot of stuff in the area in case they went walking around. They checked and were unable to find anything knocking.

April 30, 3:13 p.m.

Officers received a report of bees swarming in a tree on city property. The bees moved into the city tree after a nearby property owner put silicon in their hive. Public works was notified and said they would put signs up and have pest control and the homeowner take care of it.

April 30, 5:26 p.m.

A caller reported that a large pile of rocks had been dropped off in the street on the wrong day. The rocks were sticking out into the road.

May 1, 7:31 a.m.

Officers received a report that someone had cut the head off of a St. Francis statue that was outside.

May 1, 11:37 a.m.

A man called and said his mother had run over his hand with her car. When officers arrived, he refused medical attention and said he had made a false report. His mom said that it was an accident and there was no battery. Both parties agreed to keep matters civil and head back to work.

May 2, 8:01 p.m.

Someone called the police and said there was a large tortoise in the road. The subject had tried to move it and was afraid it would get hit. Officers responded and walked the tortoise out to the desert.

May 3, 2:26 p.m.

Officers received a report of a large group of students who were pushing and shoving each other at the front of the school. There were not any weapons, and they denied medical attention when the officers arrived. There were also six staff members helping with the situation.

May 4, 10:50 a.m.

A woman called the police and said a laundry cart in front of her apartment had been taken.

May 4, 12:14 a.m.

Officers received a report of a man on the side of the road who was drinking alcohol and threatening people with a stick. He was refusing to leave. They trespassed him, and he left the property.

May 4, 12:29 p.m.

Officers responded to a call about a man with a walker filled with bags who was in a parking lot yelling at something that wasn’t there. He was also punching something in his walker. After they arrived, he told them he would keep it down.

May 5, 9:44 a.m.

A resident flagged down an officer and said someone was shooting a pellet rifle in the area. The officer responded and said it looked the a BB gun. The man shooting it said he was trying to solve his pigeon problem.

May 5, 4:57 p.m.

A man called the police and said he did something stupid on Facebook and was now being blackmailed.

May 5, 9:34 p.m.

Officers received a report of man and woman who were arguing. The man had removed his shirt and was hugging the woman. They responded and found him to be intoxicated and acting belligerent to her. Both were OK, and the woman said she was taking him back to Las Vegas.