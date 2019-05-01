Police Blotter, May 2

April 23, 3:03 a.m.

A man called the police and said someone was standing across the street. The person had been there for 20 minutes and looked lost. The man wanted it checked out. He said the person possibly had a walker. Officers responded and said the there was no one was there, but there was a construction sign. The man came out and apologized for thinking the sign was a person with a walker.

April 23, 4:56 p.m.

A man called the police and said he came home and found an unexpected package in his regular delivery. As he was opening them, he discovered two toolboxes and what looked like marijuana in the package. He also said the package was from someone who does not live there and was marked return to sender. He did not know that person. Officers took possession of the drugs about 45 minutes later.

April 23, 8:56 p.m.

A man who had been pulled over for speeding said he was displeased with the officer who pulled him over. He said the officer told him he was going 62 mph in a 45 mph zone. The driver said he had been going 55 mph and should not have been pulled over. About 20 minutes later, the driver called 911 and requested the officer’s supervisor. He then said he rolled up his window during the incident because he was “afraid for his life” from the officer.

April 24, 11:50 a.m.

Officers received a report of woman who was sitting outside naked with a pillow around her. She then went back inside. The caller said this woman might have a history of substance abuse.

April 24, 8:24 a.m.

A woman called the police and said an 87-year-old man was missing. He needed oxygen constantly and kept removing it and leaving home. Officers responded. The man was located about 20 minutes later. He said he had wanted ice cream, and someone took him to get it. Then he came home.

April 25, 1:39 p.m.

A woman called 911 and said she needed to use the restroom and couldn’t get into the hospital. She was in the parking lot and urinating in front of the hospital. She was also yelling obscenities at the dispatcher. The woman got into her car and then hung up. The dispatcher spoke to someone at the hospital who said a nurse was outside with the woman. They found out she had urinated in her car. She was then trespassed from the hospital.

April 25, 11:01 p.m.

A man called the police and said a cowboy started yelling at him when he saw the beer was incorrectly priced. He also said he started kicking his bike that was outside.

April 26, 8:58 p.m.

A man called the police and said he killed two snakes earlier that day. He said he still had them and wanted to know if they were poisonous or not. He said if they were poisonous, he was not going to go outside anymore. He wanted an officer to respond to help him determine if they were poisonous.

April 27, 1 a.m.

Officers received a report of a man who was slumped over the wheel of his vehicle. He had been parked in the same spot for approximately two hours. Officers responded, and the man was sleeping. He said he was going to sleep some more before heading to Mexico.

April 27, 1:26 a.m.

A boy called the police and said his stepfather was beating up his mom. The connection was lost, and dispatch called back. The phone was dropped, and the dispatcher heard a man yelling. The boy’s mom got on the phone and said her husband had left. Medical personnel was dispatched and found the woman had cuts and scrapes. Officers later detained the stepfather.

April 27, 11:54 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of a man who was going yard to yard with a metal detector. They spoke with the man and explained public easement to him, and he voluntarily moved on to another location.

April 28, 2:49 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man who was sleeping and snoring and would not wake up.

April 28, 6:55 p.m.

Officers attempted to serve a temporary restraining order to a man. He refused to come to the door because he was watching television. They would attempt to serve it at another time.