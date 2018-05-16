Police Blotter, May 17

May 8, 12:36 a.m.

A woman called the police and said that a man went into the bathroom and would not come out. She said that she had not seen him leave. She asked for an officer to come check it out because she was the only employee there. Six minutes later the officers determined that the man had left the bathroom.

May 8, 10:27 a.m.

Officers received a report that someone’s neighbor was burning down a tree in the backyard, and it was causing a lot of smoke.

May 8, 6:19 p.m.

Someone called the police and said that a real estate agent was at a house that was for sale and when she tried to open the front door, someone pushed it shut from the inside. The caller said that there should not be anybody at the house. Officers arrived and found no unauthorized entry to the house had been made.

May 8, 9:42 p.m.

Dispatch received a couple calls regarding a smell like rotten eggs in the area. It was unknown where it was coming from. Officers found that it was probably from the trash that had been put out to be collected.

May 10, 7:46 a.m.

A man called the police and said that his neighbor had several ladders at his house and one of them had a noose attached to it. He felt threatened and wanted to talk to an officer.

May 10, 10:57 a.m.

Officers received a report that a man was walking up and down the street flying a drone that would stop and hover over people’s houses and yards. About half an hour later, they determined that the individual was working with a realty company, and the home owners were aware of what he was doing.

May 10, 4:56 p.m.

A man called the police and said that he smelled wood burning in the area and wasn’t sure from where it was coming. Officers found that someone was burning weeds with a blowtorch. The fire department was also notified.

May 10, 8:57 p.m.

Officers received a report that a man’s son was trying to kill him. The dad had access to a gun and refused medical. He said that his son was possibly under the influence of an unknown substance.

May 11, 8:01 a.m.

Officers received a report that a rattlesnake was in a backyard and moving slowly.

May 11, 12:08 p.m.

A woman called the police and said that her tires had been slashed and she knew who had done it.

May 11, 2:13 p.m.

Officers received a report that a man was showering outside. He had long black hair and was completely naked. Upon investigation, officers could not locate the man and did not find any wet spots on the ground.

May 11, 7:55 p.m.

A woman called the police and said she saw what looked like a black stray dog at her mother’s house. She said that she was afraid to approach it because it could be sick. When the officers arrived, they determined the animal in question was actually a plastic garbage bag. It was removed.

May 13, 2:55 p.m.

Officers received a report of a black male who was wearing American flag shorts and walking toward town while carrying a double-sided ax.

May 14, 1:46 p.m.

Officers received a report that a plainclothes detective had run by asking for someone to call 911.

May 14, 5:53 p.m.

A man called the police because he thought his neighbor had thrown a spike into his pool. Upon investigation, officers spoke with the neighbor and advised him not to throw things over the wall.