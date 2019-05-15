Police Blotter, May 16

May 7, 1:35 p.m.

Officers received a report of two large rattlesnakes in somebody’s yard.

May 8, 7:16 p.m.

Officers received a report of teenagers in two different vehicles who were blaring their radios.

May 8, 9:50 p.m.

Someone called the police and reported that a man was sleeping on a blanket near a big gravel lot.

May 9, 7:58 a.m.

Officers received a report of some juveniles who were climbing in the trees in a median on the road.

May 9, 8:21 a.m.

Someone called the police and said a man was outside of a business bothering employees who were going in and out of the building. He was also talking to the plants. He had been asked to leave several times but would not. Officers arrived and trespassed him.

May 9, 3:16 p.m.

Dispatch received a call about a snake in someone’s yard. The caller wasn’t sure if it was poisonous. Officers responded and could not find the snake. They advised the homeowner to call back if it returned and to consider private pest control.

May 9, 4:46 p.m.

Officers received a report of juvenile who was racing up and down the street on a motorcycle. The juvenile told them he was just fixing his dirt bike, that he was sorry and wouldn’t do it again.

May 9, 10:05 p.m.

The fire department was dispatched to a tree that was on fire. Lightning had struck a palm tree and the trunks of it was burning. Four minutes later water was on the fire; there were no injuries.

May 11, 1:34 p.m.

Someone called the police and said a man who appeared to be homeless was at a bus stop near Buchanan Boulevard. He was yelling at traffic and beating up a shopping cart.

May 11, 5:36 p.m.

Dispatched received multiple calls about a woman who was breaking windows at someone’s house and yelling.

May 12, 1:18 a.m.

Someone called the police and said a man had a head injury after being in a fight, and the person who injured him was still out front. Officers arrived and saw he had a large cut on his head. Medical personnel arrived and took him to the hospital.

May 12, 11:04 a.m.

Officers received a report of male juvenile hiding behind a pillar. He then ran past another house and was hiding there. A man asked him what he was doing and he said he was trying to find his grandmother’s house.

May 13, 2:21 a.m.

Dispatch received a report that a medical life flight had caught on fire and a medical team needed to respond to transport the patient.

May 13, 7:44 p.m.

A man called dispatch and said he had put his keys on the back of his truck and then pulled out of his driveway, losing his keys.

May 13, 8:10 p.m.

Officers received a report of moving white smoke. The caller did not know what had caused it. Officers responded and said they could see through the smoke. It was not thick. They could also smell something but couldn’t identify the source. There were no fireworks present.