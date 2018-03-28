Police Blotter, March 29

March 21, 4:54 a.m.

Officers responded to a report from some homeowners who said all their toilets were backing up. They advised them to contact a plumber. The male homeowner insisted it was not a plumbing issue, rather it was city sewer problem. The female homeowner said the city’s water department would come check the problem. The department was contacted and en route.

March 21, 10:02 p.m.

Officer received several reports of construction noise at The Cottages on Boulder City Parkway. Officers located the source of the noise and determined that it was permitted by the city.

March 22, 10:31 a.m.

Officers found a vehicle that was unoccupied with all its doors open. They contacted owner, who said he forgot to shut the doors.

March 22, 5:12 p.m.

A woman called and said she heard what sounded like many semi-automatic gun shots outside the perimeter of the Boulder City Horseman’s Association.

March 22, 6:15 p.m.

A man called to say he did not have any water despite having paid his bill and having water earlier in the day.

March 23, 8:59 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of a stalled truck blocking the left turn lane onto Buchanan Boulevard. The truck was blocking traffic and there was no way to move it out of the way. Almost 40 minutes later, the driver was still waiting for a AAA truck to arrive and move the truck. Ten minutes later, local resident Randy Schams had “rope towed” the truck out of the intersection. He was thanked.

March 23, 5:13 p.m.

A woman called and said there were three male juveniles sitting on the wall on the Utah Street side of her home. She said they were talking about guns and wanted officers to check on them. Officers found the juveniles, and they had toy guns that looked nothing like real guns. They advised them to play with the toy guns at home and not in public.

March 24, 6:16 a.m.

Officers received a report of flames and smoke near Foothill Drive. Twelve minutes later the fire was out.

March 24, 7:48 a.m.

A woman called and said a registered sex offender who lived near her was getting out of his vehicle carrying a handgun. She said she did not know if he was a felon. Officers spoke with the woman, who told them she never saw a gun. Rather she saw what she thought was a gun case. They spoke with her neighbor, who allowed them into his residence. He told them he does not have a gun and knows he isn’t supposed to have one. The officers did not find any cases matching the description.

March 24, 2:18 p.m.

A man called and said that his doggy door had been kicked in and his 18-year-old brother was in the backyard smoking marijuana. Officers located the brother and a 13-year-old who was with him. There was no marijuana. They contacted the younger boy’s mom to pick him up. She had no idea where he was and had given him permission to be out all night. Officers warned her for neglect, and cited the caller’s brother for trespassing.

March 24, 2:25 p.m.

Officers responded to a call about a woman with a broom near the lower pond in Veterans’ Memorial Park. Officers said she appeared to be hitting the ducks with a broom to send them back into the pond when they attempted to get out. The caller said she had been doing this for a few minutes and then attempted to get into the driver’s seat of a “white van full of worldly goods with California plates.” She did not appear to be leaving and was possibly living in the van. They also saw another person in the passenger side of the vehicle.

March 26, 11 a.m.

Someone came to the police station and asked why the speed limit on the truck route does not reduce to 35 mph at Industrial Road. Officers advised the person to call the Nevada Department of Transportation.

March 26, 11:50 a.m.

Officers responded to an accident involving a bus and an SUV. One subject on the bus had a shoulder injury. The vehicles were moved into the McDonald’s parking lot.