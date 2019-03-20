Police Blotter, March 21

March 12, 12:51 a.m.

Officers received a report of a fire alarm going off a second time, and it could be from someone cooking. They responded and determined a woman was cooking. She requested the fire alarms be checked.

March 12, 4:28 a.m.

Someone flagged down an officer because of a suspicious person in a bathroom. An officer responded and determined the subject was “free to leave.”

March 12, 3:47 p.m.

Officers received a report of an older man who had shoplifted three times that day. The owners wanted him trespassed. Officers made contact with the suspect and trespassed him from the business. He said he was out of money and that was why he didn’t pay for the items.

March 12, 4:59 p.m.

Someone reported $6,133 had been taken through a telephone scam earlier that day.

March 14, 7:43 p.m.

A man called the police and said his neighbor had kicked at his dog, which caused the man to fall out of his wheelchair when the dog tried to pull away from him. Officers investigated and found the suspect. They also determined the caller was drunk.

March 15, 7:54 a.m.

Officers warned a female driver about stopping in the travel lane with her hazard lights on just so she could watch and follow her children on their way to school. They said she had an attitude and she said she thought she had done nothing wrong occupying the lane as other vehicles went around her.

March 15, 9:56 a.m.

Someone called the police and reported there had been five vehicle break-ins between midnight and 6:30 a.m. Some items were taken and the vehicles had been rummaged through. The caller wanted to file a report.

March 16, 12:24 p.m.

Someone reported that a man in a red truck was dumping trash into a dumpster next to a business.

March 16, 2:03 p.m.

Officers received a report of a metal ladder in the highway going out of town. They called Nevada Highway Patrol, which would handle it.

March 17, 12:14 a.m.

Officers received a report of two sedans driving at least 100 mph as they came into town.

March 17, 5:52 p.m.

A woman called the police and said her son was going to buy methamphetamine from a girl named Marcia. The mom was on her way there.

March 17, 7:02 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of man who pulled a gun on two women. One said he did not brandish it in a threatening manner and she would not sign a citation. The other said he pulled the gun out and pointed it at her while he was driving and she would sign a citation.

March 18, 7:26 p.m.

Officers received a report that a man had been in the bathroom of a business for 45 minutes.