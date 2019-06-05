Police Blotter, June 6

May 28, 6:02 p.m.

A woman called the police and said a cat had brought in a bird. She said it was still alive, but she had no idea what to do with it. She was upset and requested help. Officers advised her it was not a police matter.

May 28, 8:02 p.m.

Officers received a report of five juveniles who were on a roof and throwing items off of it. They responded and determined the juveniles had been flinging water out of a water bottle.

May 29, 4:25 a.m.

A woman called and said she was meeting someone who had her son’s phone. The person was requesting $25 for the phone when they met up. She agreed to pay the money, but didn’t have enough with her. She needed the police to get her property back. Approximately 20 minutes later, no one had shown up to give her the phone. Officers told her to call if she needed assistance. About a minute later, she called back and said had the phone back and didn’t need the officers.

May 29, 7:20 a.m.

Officers received a report that coils had been taken from air-conditioning units. The caller wanted to file a report.

May 29, 9:47 a.m.

A man found a gun in the middle of street and said he wanted to turn it in.

May 30, 5:35 a.m.

Officers received a report of a woman driving a white minivan who had smashed into a trash can and almost driven through the front doors of a store. She had passed out and then woken up. The caller had taken her keys. Officers responded and the woman told them she had been drinking since the day before.

May 30, 8:35 a.m.

A man called the police to speak to an officer about his neighbor’s vegetation encroaching on his property. He had tried to talk to him, but he said the neighbor would not have a conversation about it and they got into an argument.

May 30, 9:10 p.m.

A woman called the police and said multiple juveniles were in the alley way behind her house. She said they swore at her when she asked them to go home. Officers responded and found the juveniles had been collecting wood for a bonfire. They advised them not to have a bonfire in the backyard. The officer also advised them about the city ordinance for profane language.

May 31, 8:37 a.m.

Officers received a report of someone lying down in the cemetery. The person was wearing camouflage. Officers responded and saw it was a maintenance worker who had been lying down next to a cart and was now up and moving around.

May 31, 5:17 p.m.

Officers received a report that a postman had been bitten by a dog. Medical attention was not needed.

June 1, 12:34 p.m.

An ambulance was dispatched after receiving report of a sky diver who was on the side of the road with a parachute that did not open. Five minutes later, the medical team canceled the police call and said the parachute had been found and no person was involved.

June 1, 5:30 p.m.

Someone called the police and said a puma had been seen. The caller was not the person who had seen it. Nevada Department of Wildlife was notified and said it was nothing to worry about.

June 2, 10:29 p.m

Someone called about six juveniles who had been outside looking for something for 45 minutes. They had lights on and would not leave. Eight minutes later, the person called back and said they had left.

June 3, 9:39 a.m.

Officers received a report that a man had been assaulted. He had been hit on the head and was unconscious. The caller said they needed medical assistance and the male suspect was long gone. He had said he wasn’t going back to prison and would do suicide by cop if necessary. He was a convicted felon and it was unknown if he had any weapons. Henderson Police were notified and asked to go to the suspect’s address to help find him.

June 3, 10:55 p.m.

A man called the police and said he caught his wife doing drugs. He said he was outside the home and had a bag on him that he took from his wife. The man told them he saw his wife in their daughter’s bedroom smoking methamphetamine. He said he confronted her and she became combative and left. Officers advised him about taking out a temporary protection order.