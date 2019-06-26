85°F
News

Police Blotter, June 27

By Boulder City Review
June 26, 2019 - 3:05 pm
 

June 18, 9:32 p.m.

Officers received a report of a strong odor that smelled like burning wood but the caller did not see smoke or flames. Officers responded and did not see anything. The caller said the smell had gone away.

June 19, 12:03 a.m.

A woman called the police and said there were three or four subjects on the golf course around the 15th hole. She had asked them to leave, but they would not. They also yelled obscenities at her.

June 19, 4:56 a.m.

Officers received a report of luggage on the southbound lanes of Interstate 11. They responded and moved it to the shoulder.

June 19, 7:28 p.m.

Someone called the police and said a house was being ransacked by subjects who could be armed. The caller went to the fire department to share the information. Officers arrived at the house and found the coroner had sealed it the night before. The foil on the windows from the coroner’s office had been removed. The back window was still sealed.

June 20, 6:31 p.m.

A man called the police and said he saw some of his employees taking landscaping equipment from his garage. He said the items were worth $880. He said he did not want to press charges. He just wanted employees to stay away from him and his customers.

June 21, 1:48 p.m.

Officers received a report of someone driving recklessly. The caller said the driver’s vehicle had gone up on two wheels as it rounded a corner.

June 21, 6 p.m.

A woman called the police and said she had backed her vehicle into a pole and the wires on it were smoking and sparking. The electrical department responded and determined she had hit a conjoined electrical meter, not a pole, and handled repairing it.

June 22, 2:18 a.m.

Officers received multiple reports of people who were arguing around a pool. One caller reported that a woman was screaming, “Hit me! Hit me!” Officers responded and determined two women were highly intoxicated. They were going to get them back to their apartment. A man was gone when they got there, and no one wanted to press charges.

June 22, 7:49 p.m.

A woman called the police and said her son was missing. She said they were walking home and he had been right beside her. Six minutes later she called back and said her son had been found. He had hopped a fence when she wasn’t looking.

June 23, 8:48 p.m.

Officers responded to a call about fireworks. They responded to a location and the subjects there denied setting them off. They said they would watch the area and call if they saw anymore.

June 24, 11:07 a.m.

A man called and said an animal was under his home. He said he was 93 years old and could not bend down to see what was there.

June 24, 4:14 p.m.

Officers received a report that someone’s car had been stolen. The owner said the suspect was a friend who the family had known for years. The caller said the friend came to visit the day before and then left. The car was missing shortly after and they tracked it with a cellphone. They contacted the friend, who said he would have it back to them by 4 p.m. Metropolitan Police Department officers located the vehicle about an hour later.

June 24, 8 p.m.

Officers received a report of a broken balloon with a white powder in it that had been left in a parking lot. The officers could not identify the substance and poured water on it to dilute it.

