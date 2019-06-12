82°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Police Blotter, June 13

By Boulder City Review
June 12, 2019 - 3:49 pm
 

June 4, 4:21 a.m.

Officers received a report that a donation jar had been stolen by a male subject. The caller did not get a good look at him but said he was wearing a hoodie and black pants. They responded and were unable to locate the man.

June 4, 5:23 a.m.

Someone flagged down officers and said there was a male juvenile who was passed out in a restroom. They responded and took him to the police department and contacted Child Protective Services as he may have been a runaway or abandoned. Approximately two and a half hours later, the boy’s father was in the lobby to pick him up.

June 4, 2:18 p.m.

A woman called the police and said two girls were chasing a man in a vehicle who had been videotaping them. She said she thought the man they were targeting was a local, and he was just glad to get away from them.

June 4, 7:39 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man who was passed out by a pharmacy drive-thru. His pants were down. They responded and advised the man, who was from California, to move off the private property.

June 5, 8:44 a.m.

A woman called 911 and said her husband had accidentally driven his wheelchair into the garden and could not get out. Five minutes later officers responded to help.

June 5, 7:16 p.m.

Officers received a report of a 40-foot plume of water shooting into the air just past Adams Boulevard on Veterans Memorial Drive. The caller said it looked like it was on the golf course. An officer responded and is was actually about 20 feet into the air and the city had been contacted.

June 6, 9:24 p.m.

Someone called the police and said a 26-year-old man had been shot in the abdomen by a ricochet bullet at the gun range. He was being transported by ambulance to Sunrise Hospital.

June 7, 7:16 p.m.

An officer was flagged down and told about a possible DUI driver on the truck route. Officers attempted to locate the driver within city limits but could not.

June 8, 10:55 a.m.

A store clerk called the police and said people on tricycles were drinking whiskey in the parking lot and causing a disturbance. Officers responded and determined they were drinking Red Bull and there was one unopened bottle of wine.

June 9, 9:01 a.m.

A woman called and said her boyfriend was on the dry lake bed with friends and had called her late the night before. She said his vehicle was about a mile off the road with a woman inside it. She wouldn’t tell her where he was. The caller was requesting assistance.

June 9, 4:51 p.m.

Officers received a report of a 2-year-old boy who was locked in a car.

June 10, 1:56 p.m.

A set of parents called the police and said their 12-year old daughter was acting out and they needed to speak to an officer about how to convey the consequences for her behavior.

June 10, 4:06 p.m.

A man called the police and said his mom had just been transported from the house and he demanded to know where she was. He called 911, said he was getting the runaround when he called 311 and dispatch had better do something about his tools being held by someone. Dispatch said he needed to be counseled on 911 use and making threats.

June 10, 6:05 p.m.

A man brought in a desert tortoise to the police station. He had found it on the highway and said it kept coming up to him like a pet. Animal Control was contacted and advised that it be kept at dispatch until it could be picked up the next day.

June 10, 9:56 p.m.

Officers received a report of a big fire behind a house on the hill. Officers responded and were unable to locate the camp fire.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Councilman Kiernan McManus was elected mayor of Bou ...
Incumbents ousted; McManus elected mayor
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City voters ushered in a new era of leadership by electing Kiernan McManus as mayor of the town over incumbent Rod Woodbury.

James Howard Adams
Adams, Bridges to join council
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council will have several new faces as residents voted in James Howard Adams and Claudia Bridges to its two open seats over incumbents Peggy Leavitt and Rich Shuman during Tuesday’s municipal election.

City gets OK to refinance existing debt
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

In Tuesday’s election, Boulder City residents showed they wanted City Council to be able to save money by refinancing debt but decided not to move forward with funding a proposed new aquatic center or allowing off-highway vehicles on city streets.

(Boulder City) At its meeting on Monday, June 10, City Council approved changing the conservati ...
Habitat for tortoises enlarged
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Desert tortoises in the Eldorado Valley will have a larger area to play in and live as the City Council approved an agreement with Clark County on Monday for a new boundary to the Boulder City Conservation Easement.

Garrett Junior High School should not be affected by the Clark County School District's recent ...
District eliminating dean positions
By Amelia Pak-Harvey Boulder City Review

The Clark County School District will eliminate all 170 dean positions at middle and high schools to close a roughly $17 million deficit projected for the upcoming school year.

(Boulder City Review) Bouldercityreview.com debuts a new look today, June 13, that is cleaner a ...
Website debuts new look
By Boulder City Review

Bouldercityreview.com is launching a new look today that makes it easier to read and find the news you want to know about Boulder City.

(Southern Nevada Health District) The first West Nile virus of the season was found in mosquito ...
West Nile virus found in three area mosquitoes
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The first instances of West Nile virus of the season were found in mosquitoes that had been captured within Boulder City’s ZIP code, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Joshua Buckingham, 27, has pleaded not guilty to one count of reckless driving with death or su ...
News Briefs, June 13
By Boulder City Review

Driver in fatal crash faces murder charge

Secret, high-yield accounts just another scam
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

Older residents can be targets for the promise of high-yield, “prime bank” accounts. Using complicated and phony documents, this scam promises retirees that they can participate in high-yield investments connected to secretive accounts only available to the ultra-high-net-worth families at Swiss, French, English or other overseas banks.

McManus, Adams, Bridges win
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

With 100 percent of the vote centers reporting, Councilman Kiernan McManus has been elected mayor, defeating incumbent Mayor Rod Woodbury, 2,527 to 2,131 votes.