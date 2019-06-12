Police Blotter, June 13

June 4, 4:21 a.m.

Officers received a report that a donation jar had been stolen by a male subject. The caller did not get a good look at him but said he was wearing a hoodie and black pants. They responded and were unable to locate the man.

June 4, 5:23 a.m.

Someone flagged down officers and said there was a male juvenile who was passed out in a restroom. They responded and took him to the police department and contacted Child Protective Services as he may have been a runaway or abandoned. Approximately two and a half hours later, the boy’s father was in the lobby to pick him up.

June 4, 2:18 p.m.

A woman called the police and said two girls were chasing a man in a vehicle who had been videotaping them. She said she thought the man they were targeting was a local, and he was just glad to get away from them.

June 4, 7:39 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man who was passed out by a pharmacy drive-thru. His pants were down. They responded and advised the man, who was from California, to move off the private property.

June 5, 8:44 a.m.

A woman called 911 and said her husband had accidentally driven his wheelchair into the garden and could not get out. Five minutes later officers responded to help.

June 5, 7:16 p.m.

Officers received a report of a 40-foot plume of water shooting into the air just past Adams Boulevard on Veterans Memorial Drive. The caller said it looked like it was on the golf course. An officer responded and is was actually about 20 feet into the air and the city had been contacted.

June 6, 9:24 p.m.

Someone called the police and said a 26-year-old man had been shot in the abdomen by a ricochet bullet at the gun range. He was being transported by ambulance to Sunrise Hospital.

June 7, 7:16 p.m.

An officer was flagged down and told about a possible DUI driver on the truck route. Officers attempted to locate the driver within city limits but could not.

June 8, 10:55 a.m.

A store clerk called the police and said people on tricycles were drinking whiskey in the parking lot and causing a disturbance. Officers responded and determined they were drinking Red Bull and there was one unopened bottle of wine.

June 9, 9:01 a.m.

A woman called and said her boyfriend was on the dry lake bed with friends and had called her late the night before. She said his vehicle was about a mile off the road with a woman inside it. She wouldn’t tell her where he was. The caller was requesting assistance.

June 9, 4:51 p.m.

Officers received a report of a 2-year-old boy who was locked in a car.

June 10, 1:56 p.m.

A set of parents called the police and said their 12-year old daughter was acting out and they needed to speak to an officer about how to convey the consequences for her behavior.

June 10, 4:06 p.m.

A man called the police and said his mom had just been transported from the house and he demanded to know where she was. He called 911, said he was getting the runaround when he called 311 and dispatch had better do something about his tools being held by someone. Dispatch said he needed to be counseled on 911 use and making threats.

June 10, 6:05 p.m.

A man brought in a desert tortoise to the police station. He had found it on the highway and said it kept coming up to him like a pet. Animal Control was contacted and advised that it be kept at dispatch until it could be picked up the next day.

June 10, 9:56 p.m.

Officers received a report of a big fire behind a house on the hill. Officers responded and were unable to locate the camp fire.