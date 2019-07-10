Police Blotter, July 11

July 2, 6:56 p.m.

Officers received a report from someone who did not like that kids were parking at the end of the street and hanging out. This person requested extra patrol and did not want contact.

July 2, 10:43 p.m.

A woman called the police and said people had been banging on her door, trying to get into her home. She said it usually happens around midnight. She also said she thought it was other residents at the facility.

July 3, 12:59 a.m.

Officers received a report of some explosions in the desert. The caller was unsure if it was fireworks but said flames could be seen. They responded and found out a car was on fire. The fire department had water on the fire about 18 minutes later.

July 3, 10:34 a.m.

Officers received a report of a snake in someone’s pool. There was a babysitter at the house. The RV access to the yard was open and all the dogs were inside.

July 3, 9:21 p.m.

A woman called the police and said someone had moved the stuff she had put down to reserve a spot for the Damboree celebration. An officer responded and said no criminal laws or codes had been broken and advised her to get along with others.

July 4, 8:37 p.m.

Officers received reports of sparklers being set off in the grassy area near the restrooms and the baseball field. They were setting the grass on fire, but nothing was on fire at the time of the call.

July 5, 1:07 a.m.

Officers received a report of four trees that were fully engulfed in flames. The fire department was also dispatched, and an officer said a firecracker had started the fire. Seventeen minutes later the fire was extinguished.

July 5, 11:18 p.m.

Officers received a report of two females who were screaming and running away from the golf course. They responded and found a group of juveniles. The officers determined they had been playing a game.

July 6, 12:49 a.m.

A man called the police and said he thought someone had broken into his house while he was sleeping. A female who was also in the house said she heard someone knocking and had been afraid to leave her room. No suspect was seen. Officers responded, and the man told them he did not think anything had been taken.

July 6, 1:35 a.m.

An officer said a man walked directly in front of his vehicle and rubbed his side all the way around it. The officer got out of his vehicle to talk to the man. The man told him he just admired the officer’s vehicle and hoped they didn’t have a problem.

July 7, 11:31 a.m.

Dispatch received notice that a church’s fire alarm was going off. Two minutes later someone from the church called and said the microwave had been smoking, which caused the alarm to go off, and they could disregard the alarm.

July 7, 3:18 p.m.

Officers received a report of a woman in the fetal position in a vehicle in a parking lot. The vehicle’s hazard lights were on. About 50 minutes later, the woman’s boyfriend arrived to take her home.

July 7, 6:10 p.m.

Someone called the police and requested an officer because a turtle had swallowed a hook. Officers responded and said the other people fishing at the pond had “rallied to extract the hook from the turtle’s mouth and set him free back into the upper pond.” They also said it was a win for the community and for the turtle.

July 8, 3:14 a.m.

A man called the police and said a man with tattoos all over his face was in his backyard, going through the garbage. He also said he had a dog with him. Officers responded and found the man was homeless and trying to throw away his own property. He had been in Boulder City for five days and was headed to Dallas.

July 8, 11:55 a.m.

Officers responded to a fire where flames were under a home. The woman there said there were no injuries and everyone in the house was able to get out. Thirteen minutes after if started, the fire was out and the house was clear.

July 8, 5:18 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of an older man in the park who had exposed his genitals. He was on a bus that was still in the area. They responded and determined he was an elderly man who possibly needed medical attention. The exposing of himself was accidental, possibly because of the medical issue.