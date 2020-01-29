Police Blotter, Jan. 30

Jan. 21, 4:33 a.m.

Officers received a report that a large white utility truck had been stolen between the time of the call and 4:30 p.m. the previous day. The truck had a Sparc Welding sign on it and contained a blue welder, black compressor and red gas pump.

Jan. 21, 9:18 p.m.

A woman called and said her house was shaking and things were rattling on the walls. She said she did not know why it was happening. She also said she was alone and scared and wanted to see an officer. Officers responded and were advised by other officers that there was some “booming” going on in the area that could be heard from the woman’s home.

Jan. 22, 2:14 p.m.

Officers received a report of approximately 15 juveniles who were gathering near the pool and tennis courts and possibly getting ready to fight.

Jan. 22, 9:26 p.m.

A man called 911 and said electricity was sending messages directly into his brain and setting off alarms. Dispatch advised him to call back on a nonemergency line. The man said no and that this was an emergency. An officer responded and the man said he did not need medical assistance and did not want to hurt himself. The officer advised him to see his primary doctor in the morning.

Jan. 23, 9:07 a.m.

A woman called to report that she was being followed in her vehicle by a “crazy lady who flipped her off and honked at her.” The caller refused to give her name to police and said she did not know her phone number. She hung up after saying she did not want to talk to dispatch and accused them of being hostile.

Jan. 23, 12:13 p.m.

An ambulance was dispatched to a man who had collapsed in the road. Officers responded and found out a man in his 30s had stumbled down the street and fallen over in the lawn at the corner of a yard. They determined he was drunk.

Jan. 24, 7:15 a.m.

A woman called the police and said a man who was riding a bike was also pulling an empty bike next to him. He was riding around the girl streets, and she said it looked suspicious. She also said she thought she saw him the day before in the same area and he appeared drunk at that time.

Jan. 24, 8:12 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man who was using loud power tools outside. Officers responded and found out he was using the tools on the sidewalk. They advised him that he was obstructing a public way and told him to move his items. They said he was irate and swore at them as well as being aggressive. They told him he needed to be done with the noise by 10 p.m.

Jan. 24, 9 p.m.

A woman called and said she wanted to talk to an officer about her 10-year-old son who had a drug test come back positive for marijuana and nicotine. She said she knew who was supplying him the items. She also said she had some questions she needed answered and wanted to hear a different perspective about her son.

Jan. 25, 9:14 a.m.

Officers received a report of man who was in the park and dressed all in black. The caller said he was waving his arms around and acting suspicious. He also had a bag on the ground. The caller also said there were lots of kids in the park. Officers responded and the man said he was just stretching.

Jan. 25, 3:21 p.m.

Officers received a report that someone had received text messages with threats and pictures of decapitated heads.

Jan. 26, 2:26 a.m.

A man called to report a prowler was in the front yard. The subject had crouched down by the man’s boat and then stood up.

Jan. 26, 3:51 p.m.

Officers received a report that a girl had been in a fight with her boyfriend. She had marks all over her and the boyfriend had smashed her phone with a hammer so she couldn’t call the police.

Jan. 27, 5:24 p.m.

Officers received a report that someone had painted a swastika on the side of someone’s home.