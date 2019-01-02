Police Blotter, Jan. 3

Dec. 26, 4:05 p.m.

A man called the police to report an eBay scam. Nine minutes later he came to the police station and showed an officer photos that he said did not match the items sent to him. He wanted an incident number to give to eBay.

Dec. 26, 6:52 p.m.

Officers responded to a call about a woman with a shopping cart. Six minutes later, she was cited for illegal use of a shopping cart.

Dec. 27, 3:24 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of a large fire in the vicinity of the old airport. There were no structures nearby. They found it was a fully engulfed dumpster fire. Ten minutes later water was on the fire.

Dec. 27, 8:04 a.m.

Officers were advised that a box of screws was broken on the street, and screws and nails were all over the roadway. Public Works was notified and said it would respond.

Dec. 27, 7:39 p.m.

A man called the police and said four female juveniles in hoodies and with backpacks were near his vehicle, and he believed they tried to break into it. Officers responded and nothing seemed to be missing from the vehicle. They said they would do extra patrol.

Dec. 28, 1:47 a.m.

Officers received a report that man in dark clothing who was wearing a stocking hat was asleep in a doorway. He had been asked to leave and wouldn’t. The caller wanted him removed. Approximately 30 minutes later, officers gave him a bus pass and advised him not to return because a temporary protection order had been served against him.

Dec. 28, 4:02 p.m.

A postal carrier called the police reporting that someone’s front door had been kicked in and a large part of it was lying in the doorway. It looked like a break in. Officers determined it was a home invasion.

Dec. 28, 8:07 p.m.

Officers pulled a vehicle over for a suspended registration. They detained one man because there was heroin in the center console of vehicle.

Dec. 29, 4:16 a.m.

Officers received a report of a honking horn. Three minutes later they had disabled the battery to make it stop.

Dec. 29, 6:14 a.m.

The fire department responded to a call about a tree on fire behind a residence. Approximately 14 minutes later, the fire was out. There was also a spot fire that was put out almost 20 minutes after the call.

Dec. 29, 2:50 p.m.

Officers received a report that a woman was getting out of a dumpster and dragging garbage from it.

Dec. 29, 5:10 p.m.

Officers received a report of a persistent coyote in someone’s backyard area. The caller was concerned the dogs were being hunted and kept having to chase the coyote away. Officers forwarded the caller to Animal Control to leave a voicemail and advised to call back if it returns.

Dec. 29, 6:55 p.m.

A woman came into the police station to talk to an officer about someone leaving a box on her lawn with a dead fish in it.

Dec. 29, 9:28 p.m.

Officers received a report of a fight in a room. The caller said a woman said what was happening and that “they’re killing him.” Eleven minutes later officers determined there was no crime; it was a loud horror movie on the TV.

Dec. 30, 4:04 p.m.

Officers received a report of an off-road vehicle racing in the desert causing a disturbance.

Dec. 31, 2:49 p.m.

Someone came into the police station and reported that several sheep were looking to cross the road. Twenty-two minutes later they were out of the roadway.